GPRTU Task Force Arrests 15 Drivers for Charging Unapproved Fares

The GPRTU task force has arrested 15 trotro drivers in Ablekuma for allegedly overcharging passengers and operating illegal short-distance trips

National Guard Commander of the GPRTU, Derumond Gaise said the operation is part of efforts to enforce discipline in the transport sector

Some drivers described the arrests as unjustified, accusing the union of poor communication and lack of consultation

A task force of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has arrested 15 commercial drivers, popularly known as trotro drivers, in Ablekuma for allegedly charging multiple fares.

According to the National Guard Commander of the GPRTU, Derumond Ekow Gaise, the operation forms part of a broader effort to tackle indiscipline among trotro drivers.

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday, January 21, 2026, Derumond Gaise added that the GPRTU task force will also target drivers who operate what he described as "short short" trips.

"Short short" refers to the practice of moving passengers between points without completing the full journey.

“This is part of the tougher steps we are taking to curb illegal operations by drivers,” he said.

Trotro drivers describe arrests as unjustified

Reacting to the GPRTU task force operation on Joy News, one of the drivers described the arrests as unjustified.

He insisted that they only charged the normal fares approved by the GPRTU.

“They arrested me because I am allegedly charging unapproved fees. That is not true. I haven’t charged anyone double fare,” he said.

The trotro driver further denied engaging in short short trips, explaining that he only plies the Odorkor to Pokuase route and back, without deviating.

He also bemoaned the lack of proper communication and consultation from the GPRTU regarding the operations of the task force.

“Even if you call yourself a union, your members are us. You have to call us and negotiate. They did not call me for the meeting yesterday,” he added.

However, Derumond Gaise defended the task force’s operations, maintaining that it will bring sanity to Accra’s transport system.

He also appealed to the police to arraign the arrested drivers before court to face legal consequences and serve as a deterrent.

The GPRTU said it will extend the operation to other parts of the city to ensure drivers adhere to regulations and protect commuters’ interests.

Reactions to trotro drivers' arrest

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the arrest of the trotro drivers. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@King Abel said:

"Good one there,.. Bravo to the GPRTU task force team. More grace to their elbows"

@Nana Ba Mensah also said:

"They should come to Kasoa oooooooo tooomm we've been saying it for long aaaahh."

@Adepa Acqosuah Barnieh commented:

"How about Ashanti region, Ejisu to Kumasi."

