The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has urged passengers to resist paying unapproved fares imposed by some commercial drivers.

Speaking to Channel One TV on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Imoro, stated that any unauthorised increases by drivers are illegal and punishable by law.

Abass Imoro explained that all transport fare increases were formally announced to the public by the GPRTU.

He appealed to security and law enforcement agencies to clamp down on commercial transport operators who violate approved fares.

According to Citinewsroom, he commented:

"Each time we adjust fares, whether upwards or downwards, a formal communiqué is issued by the Ministry of Transport and disseminated through the media. Since the 15 per cent reduction, fares have remained unchanged.

"If anyone independently decides to raise fares, they are violating the law. It is the duty of law enforcement to act against such practices. As a union, we do not support this behaviour; it amounts to cheating," he added.

The PRO for GPRTU urged passengers to refuse to pay more than the approved fares, adding that this was the only way to compel operators to act within the law.

Imoro’s advice followed growing complaints from passengers about commercial drivers unduly taking advantage of the congestion during the festive season to charge arbitrary fares in several urban areas.

Passenger laments high transport fares in Ghana

Earlier, a young Ghanaian man took to social media to pour out his frustration over what he described as a worrying habit among some commercial drivers in Accra.

In a video, which was recorded by the young man on a commercial transport, popularly referred to as a trotro in Ghana, he lamented how some drivers and their assistants, popularly known as mates, intentionally charge more than the approved fare, especially at Circle, where the practice has become common.

According to him, the situation gets worse at night, when drivers reportedly take advantage of passengers’ difficulty in getting transport to demand higher fares, leaving commuters with no choice but to comply.

Transport Ministry deploys buses on major routes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Transport Ministry had announced the deployment of eight buses on four major routes in Accra to ease congestion during peak hours.

According to the ministry, the buses would operate along the Accra–Madina–Adenta corridor, Accra-Achimota-Amasaman route, Accra-Mallam-Kasoa stretch, and the Accra–Tema Beach Road.

The routes, operating from December 10, 2025, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily, formed part of improving safety, enhancing convenience, and easing transport challenges in the capital.

