Some youth of the ruling NDC in Kpandai have hit the streets to protest the Supreme Court ruling on the 2024 parliamentary election

The court overturned a previous High Court decision that had ordered a rerun of the election won by NPP’s Matthew Nyindam

Protesters demanded a review of the verdict and vow not to accept any outcome that doesn’t lead to a rerun

Some youth in the Kpandai Constituency, purported to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have taken to the streets to protest the Supreme Court ruling on Matthew Nyindam's application.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, quashed the Tamale High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election won by Matthew Nyindam on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC youth in Kpandai protest Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Tamale High Court’s order on the parliamentary election dispute between Mathew Nyindam and Daniel Nsala Wakpal/ Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In a 4–1 majority decision, the Apex Court granted the certiorari application filed by Nyindam, challenging the order issued by the Tamale High Court.

The ruling means the proposed parliamentary election rerun in Kpandai, as ordered by the High Court in Tamale, will not take place. This effectively upholds Nyindam as the duly elected Member of Parliament (MP).

NDC youth reject Supreme Court verdict

This ruling has not gone down well with the NDC youth in Kpandai, as they took to the streets to register their dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision.

In a video shared on Facebook by Citi FM, the NDC youth were seen clad in red and black attire as they hit the streets, chanting “No Nsala, No NDC in Kpandai.”

The youth rejected the Supreme Court ruling, vowing not to accept anything short of a rerun of the parliamentary election.

They urged the leadership of the NDC to act like a party in government by filing for a review of the Supreme Court decision.

“We are on the street to tell the NDC that the people of Kpandai are very hot, and we are not happy with their actions in Kpandai. They should make sure that the right thing is done. We went to the court in Tamale and won the case, so we want the same thing to happen at the Supreme Court,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“They should stand up and work. They should go for a review. Otherwise, we, the youth in Kpandai, are saying that there will no longer be NDC in Kpandai. They shouldn’t sell the seat; they shouldn’t tell us that we have a majority in Parliament and, for that reason, we should allow this matter to rest. The candidate we have, Nsala, is the right person now, and we need him,” he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The Kpandai parliamentary election dispute

The dispute over the Kpandai parliamentary election began after Nyindam was declared the winner in 2024.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, the NDC candidate, Nsala Wakpal, filed a petition at the Tamale High Court, challenging the results.

In the petition, he argued that the election was fraught with irregularities, citing inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations.

Consequently, he asked the court to nullify the election and order a rerun.

After months of litigation, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Following this, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission, chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in the constituency.

However, Nyindam filed a certiorari application at the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the Tamale High Court ruling, a move that has now been upheld.

Apostle Steve K. Badu's prediction of no by-election in Kpandai comes to pass after the Supreme Court rules for the NPP's Matthew Nyindam against the NDC's Daniel Wakpal. Photo source: @joynewstv

Source: Facebook

Apostle Badu's prophecy on Kpandai comes to pass

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Golden Censer Chapel leader, Apostle Steve K. Badu, predicted in December 2025 that there would be no by-election in Kpandai.

The Supreme Court's decision, which restored the NPP's Matthew Nyindam as the MP, appears to have confirmed his prophecy.

Following the ruling on January 28, 2026, a video of Badu's prediction, recorded at his 31st Night service, has now resurfaced.

Source: YEN.com.gh