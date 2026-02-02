Hopeson Adorye claimed that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s re-election as the NPP flagbearer signals more years in opposition

He claimed that the party had shown a clear lack of seriousness about defeating the NDC in the 2028 presidential election

He made these remarks after Dr Bawumia won the primary with 56.48% of the votes, defeating the four other contenders

The member of the United Party (UP), Hopeson Adorye, has predicted doom for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the forthcoming 2028 elections in Ghana.

According to the controversial politician, the NPP's re-election of the former vice president as its presidential candidate for 2028 means that the party is not serious about wresting power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on UTV on Monday, February 2, 2026, Hopeson Adorye, who was a staunch member of the NPP before ditching them for the newly formed UP, said the party had doomed itself with its newly elected flagbearer.

“Dr Bawumia’s re-election as NPP flagbearer is an extension of the party’s years in opposition,” he said.

Hopeson Adorye made these remarks while contributing to discussions about the NPP presidential primaries, which were held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Dr Bawumia wins NPP flagbearer race

The NPP presidential primaries were held across the 275 constituencies in Ghana on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

At the end of the polls, delegates of the party overwhelmingly voted for Dr Bawumia as the presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

The former vice president was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the opposition party's headquarters on Saturday.

He garnered 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast, to defeat his main rival, Kennedy Agyapong, who had 46,554 votes, translating into 23.8%.

Current MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%, while MP for Bosomtwe and ex-Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%.

The former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, came fifth after securing 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

The NPP constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected as presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Dr Bawumia, who lost the 2024 presidential election to President John Mahama, will now anxiously wait to see who the NDC will elect in 2027 to face him on December 7, 2028.

Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat in presidential primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong had conceded defeat in the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries and called for unity among supporters.

He encouraged acceptance of the outcome, expressing humility amid political dynamics, while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia thanked supporters for their collective efforts.

