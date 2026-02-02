A new Global InfoAnalytics poll shows Dr Bawumia would lose the 2028 election to any of the NDC’s potential presidential aspirants

Finance Minister Dr Ato Forson is projected to win by the largest margin, securing 58% of the vote against Bawumia

The poll also indicates Kennedy Agyapong would have performed even worse, especially due to low support in the northern regions

A new poll by Global InfoAnalytics has shown that the newly elected presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would lose the 2028 election to any of the rumoured presidential aspirants of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC is expected to hold its flagbearer race in 2027 to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

Haruna Iddrisu, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Johnson Asiedu Nketia tipped to defeat Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2028 election. Photo credit UGC.

So far, some of the individuals rumoured to be lacing their boots for the contest include the current Minister for Education and MP for Tamale North, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

An excerpt from the Global InfoAnalytics poll, released on Monday, February 2, 2026, indicated that Dr Forson would give the NDC its biggest victory if he is elected to face Dr Bawumia.

According to the poll, the Finance Minister would obtain 58 percent of total votes cast if he contests against the NPP's presidential candidate in 2028.

The poll also showed that the NDC would win the 2028 election by 56 percent if it presents Haruna Iddrisu to face off with Dr Bawumia.

It further indicated that the ruling NDC would retain power, winning by 53 percent if it fields Johnson Asiedu Nketia as its candidate in 2028.

Again, according to Global InfoAnalytics, the NDC would narrowly win the 2028 election if it presents Julius Debrah to face Dr Bawumia.

Per the poll, Julius Debrah is likely to obtain 50 percent of the votes for the NDC, while Dr Bawumia would secure 46 percent for the NPP.

Details of the Global InfoAnalytcis polls

Below is the breakdown of the Global InfoAnalytics poll:

Haruna Iddrisu- 56% Dr Bawumia 40%, others - 4%

Dr Ato Forson -58%, Dr Bawumia -38%, others - 4%

Asiedu Nketia - 53%, Dr Bawumia - 43%, others - 4%

Juliud Debrah -50%, Dr Bawumia - 46%, others - 4%

The poll also showed that the NPP would suffer a humiliating defeat if Kennedy Agyapong had won the party's recent presidential primary.

Breakdown of how Kennedy Agyapong would have performed if he were the NPP's presidential candidate facing the NDC flagbearer hopefuls:

Haruna Iddrisu- 61%, Kennedy Agyapong- 34%, others - 5 %

Dr Ato Forson - 62%, Kennedy Agyapong- 34%, others - 4%

Asiedu Nketia - 57%, Kennedy Agyapong- 38%, others - 5%

Julius Debrah - 53%, Kennedy Agyapong - 41%, others - 6%.

According to the poll, Kennedy Agyapong would have performed poorly against the NDC candidates due to a collapse in NPP votes across the five northern regions.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins the NPP in the 2028 election. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had won the New Patriotic Party presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Mahamudu Bawumia secured 56.48% to become the New Patriotic Party's presidential flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bryan Acheampong followed Bawumia with 23.8% and 18.5% of votes, respectively.

