Bawku Chieftaincy Conflict: Alhaji Seidu Abagre Granted GH₵100,000 Bail

A Mamprusi chief, Alhaji Seidu Abagre, also known as Naa Sheriga Kulga II, has reportedly been granted GH₵100,000 bail with two sureties by the Accra High Court.

As part of the bail conditions, Alhaji Abagre has been directed to remain in Accra and make himself available to the court and investigators whenever required until the matter is fully determined.

According to a news card shared on Facebook by GHOne TV, the chief secured bail after the Attorney General and Minister for Justice waived his right to oppose it.

"Alhaji Seidu Abagre granted ₵100,000 bail in Bawku chieftaincy saga with two sureties after Attorney-General waived right to oppose bail," the GHOne TV news card read.

Events leading to Abagre's arrest

Alhaji Seidu Abagre has been at the centre of the Bawku chieftaincy dispute between the Mamprusis and Kusasis, where he claimed to be the Bawku Na Ba.

This claim was, however, rejected in a mediation report submitted to President John Mahama by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was tasked with leading mediation efforts to resolve the longstanding Bawku conflict.

The Otumfuo mediation report affirmed Naaba Asigri Abugrago Asoka II as the legitimate Bawku Naba.

Following the mediation outcome, Abagre was reportedly required either to leave Bawku and accept reassignment by the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, who initially selected him, or to remain in Bawku strictly as an ordinary resident.

Alhaji Seidu Abagre was subsequently arrested and detained by the National Investigations Bureau.

In a statement issued by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, it was stated that the operation was carried out on the afternoon of December 24, 2025, as part of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area.

However, his lawyers, led by Martin Kpebu, contend that the detention is unlawful, arguing that he has been held without due process since December 24, 2025.

Addressing the media after the January 19, 2026, court appearance, Kpebu said there cannot be any lawful justification for his client's continued detention.

