Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai has said that Alhaji Seidu Abagre is in good condition following his arrest by the National Investigations Bureau

The Accra High Court ordered the Attorney General's office to justify Abagre's continued detention in a habeas corpus case filed by his legal team

Abagre, involved in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute, was arrested on December 24, 2025, over alleged threats to national security

The Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has assured Ghanaians that Alhaji Seidu Abagre is doing well following his arrest by operatives of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

Dr Srem-Sai made this known after the Accra High Court adjourned the habeas corpus application filed against the National Investigations Bureau by Alhaji Seidu Abagre's lawyers.

Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney General, says Alhaji Seidu Abagre is in a good condition. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

"I can assure the Republic and indeed the people of Bawku that Alhaji Seidu Abagre is in good spirits, he is well," he said.

Meanwhile, the High Court granted a request by Alhaji Abagre’s lawyers for the Office of the Attorney General to submit a report justifying his continued detention by the National Investigations Bureau.

The order was made on Monday, January 12, 2026, during proceedings on a habeas corpus application challenging the legality of Abagre’s arrest and detention by the state.

The court also directed that the report be filed on or before January 21, 2026, with the matter adjourned to January 26 for further hearing.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Who is Alhaji Seidu Abagre?

Alhaji Seidu Abagre has been at the centre of the Bawku chieftaincy dispute between the Mamprusis and Kusasis, where he claimed to be the Bawku Na Ba.

This claim was, however, rejected in a mediation report submitted to President John Mahama by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was tasked to lead mediation efforts to resolve the longstanding Bawku conflict.

The Otumfuo mediation report affirmed Naaba Asigri Abugrago Asoka II as the legitimate Bawku Naba.

Following the mediation outcome, Abagre was reportedly required either to leave Bawku and accept reassignment by the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, who initially selected him, or to remain in Bawku strictly as an ordinary resident.

Alhaji Seidu Abagre was subsequently arrested and detained by the National Investigations Bureau.

In a statement issued by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, it was said the operation was carried out on the afternoon of December 24, 2025, as part of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area.

However, his lawyers, led by Martin Kpebu, contend that the detention is unlawful, arguing that he has been held without due process since December 24, 2025.

Sekou Nkrumah blames his father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for starting the Bawku conflict. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Sekou Nkrumah blames father for starting Bawku conflict

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reorted hat Sekou Nkrumah had alleged that his father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, triggered the Bawku conflict for political gains in the early years of Ghana's independence.

He claimed the Convention People’s Party politicised the chieftaincy structure, creating rival claims to the Bawku skin.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has since led mediation efforts and presented a final report to President Mahama, which the government has accepted.

Source: YEN.com.gh