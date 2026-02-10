Tema Central NDC Executives Lock NHIS Office Over Alleged Unfair Appointments

Disgruntled NDC executives in Tema Central locked up the NHIS office over alleged unfair appointments

The protest was led by Constituency Chairman Benjamin Ims Djakumah, who cited neglect of loyal party members

Executives claim appointments were made without consultation and failed to recognise their sacrifices during the 2024 elections

Some disgruntled executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have locked up the offices of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in protest against what they describe as an unfair appointment process.

Led by the Constituency Chairman, Benjamin Ims Djakumah, the action follows rising dissatisfaction over recent appointments to the NHIS and other public institutions within the constituency.

Tema Central NDC executives lock the NHIS office over alleged unfair appointments.

Source: Facebook

The NDC Tema Central executives claimed the appointments were made without consultation and overlooked several qualified party members within the constituency.

Addressing the media after locking up the Tema Central NHIS office, Chairman Djakumah said the constituency leadership is deeply unhappy with what he described as a recurring pattern of neglect of the executives who worked tirelessly for the NDC's victory in the 2024 elections.

The Constituency Secretary, Henry Davidson Ayeh, also stated that the party executives feel taken for granted despite their commitment and loyalty to the NDC.

Also speaking on the same matter, the constituency organiser, Abdul Razak Mohammed Mutakwil, said the sacrifices the executives made to the party must be recognised.

South Tongu NDC executives lock NADMO office

Some aggrieved National Democratic Congress constituency executives in the South Tongu Municipal Assembly have locked the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office in the constituency over issues regarding the appointment of a new director.

The recommended candidate for the NADMO district director position was Gati Michael, the constituency organiser.

However, the appointment was given to Richard Adomah, a party member and native of the constituency, who was not recommended by the constituency executives and is not an executive at any level of the party.

The closure, which occurred on Monday, July 7, 2025, highlights growing tensions within the ruling party in the area.

Dr Egbenyah, the South Tongu constituency secretary, shed light on the situation in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

“A couple of weeks ago, this issue popped up and it was about NADMO’s appointment for the district. The South Tongu executives recommended the constituency organiser for the position. But a different person came and said he’s the one appointed. That hasn’t gone down well with party members,” the constituency secretary stated," he said.

The NDC constituency organiser locks up the NADMO office at Hohoe in protest of his appointment being delayed.

Source: UGC

Hohoe NADMO office locked

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Hohoe NADMO office was locked by NDC organiser Samuel Wode in a protest over a delayed appointment.

Wode claimed a presidential directive reserved the role for constituency organisers and demanded enforcement.

In response, Newton Darkey, the NDC constituency chairman of Hohoe, swiftly dissociated the constituency executive committee from what he described as a 'barbaric unspectacular act'.

The Volta Regional Minister intervened after the party chairman distanced the constituency from the protest action.

