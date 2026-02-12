Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin delighted onlookers by joining a cultural dance troupe and showcasing his Adowa dance moves

The video of his performance has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions and praise from Ghanaians across the country

Adowa, a traditional Akan dance performed at funerals, weddings, and festivals, is celebrated for its intricate hand and foot movements and deep cultural significance

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has displayed his adowa dancing skills to the amazement of everyone.

While exiting the premises of Parliament to attend an equally important event, Speaker Bagbin was met by a cultural dance troupe, who serenaded him with the traditional Ghanaian dance.

Charmed by the rhythm of the drummers’ beat, the Speaker of Parliament could not help but join in the dance.

In a video circulating on social media, Speaker Bagbin was seen enthusiastically showcasing his Adowa dance moves.

After a few steps, he stood admiring one of the dancers, lifting his two fingers in the air in applause of their incredible talents.

Alban Bagbin's adowa dance moves spark reactions

The video capturing the Speaker of Parliament's adowa dance moves sparked reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

What is the adowa dance?

Adowa, which means antelope in the Akan language, is a popular Ghanaian Akan dance performed at several cultural events such as funerals, weddings, and festivals.

It is characterised by intricate hand and foot movements. Legends say adowa imitates the sacrificial antelope brought to heal an Ashanti queen mother, Aberewa Tutuwa, according to some accounts.

The meaning of the gestures changes depending on the context, conveying deep cultural and historical messages, though understanding these subtle meanings can be challenging for younger generations.

Performers often wear vibrant traditional Akan clothing, such as Kente cloth. A common feature is a white cloth held in the hand to accentuate body language. At funerals, red and black attire is customary.

Adowa is accompanied by a percussion ensemble featuring drums like the atumpan (talking drums), apentemma, and petia, alongside bells such as the dawuro (double bell) and atoke.

Otumfuo dances adowa

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II thrilled crowds at Prempeh I Airport with his Adowa dance after returning from a month-long trip abroad.

The revered king expressed his emotions and appreciation through traditional hand and foot gestures during a rousing welcome in Kumasi.

Top officials and traditional leaders joined in welcoming Otumfuo back as netizens reacted with admiration to his dance moves online.

Ashanti lady proudly shows adowa dance skills

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian graduate, Kay Sika, thrilled guests at her university graduation with a vibrant Adowa dance performance.

Dressed in a colourful traditional gown, she danced gracefully to the stage before receiving her master’s degree.

Her cultural display has gone viral on TikTok, earning thousands of likes and enthusiastic comments.

