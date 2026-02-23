Broadcast journalist Nana Otu Darko (NOD) has declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy National Communication Officer in the NDC’s upcoming national executive elections

His decision followed the party’s release of a roadmap outlining its internal reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general elections

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many supporters praising his move into active politics

A popular broadcast journalist, Nana Otu Darko (NOD), has officially declared his bid to contest in a position in the forthcoming internal elections of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC recently released a comprehensive roadmap and set of guidelines aimed at reorganising its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Nana Otu Darko, a popular journalist declares his bid to contest the Deputy National Commutation Officer role in the NDC. Photo credit: Nana Otu Darko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Per the guidelines, the internal reorganisation process will begin with membership registration, which will be followed by branch executive elections.

After this, the constituency primaries will be held in April 2026, while the regional executive elections will be held in May 2026, followed by the national executive elections in June 2026.

In a Facebook post, Nana Otu Darko announced that he will be vying for the position of Deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC in June 2026.

He further urged members of the party to visit any NDC branch in their localities to participate in the registration exercise from February to 30 March 2026.

"NOD, Deputy National Communication Officer (Hopeful), encourages all eligible citizens to JOIN THE NDC NOW. Visit an NDC branch near you and get registered *from February to March 30, 2026. Secure your NDC Membership ID Card immediately. Act now and become part of the National Democratic Congress!"

Read the Facebook post below:

Who is Nana Otu Darko?

Nana Otu Darko is a renowned and courageous Ghanaian broadcast journalist and political show host on Accra 100.5 FM. He is recognised for his critical commentary on national issues.

Through “The Citizen Show”, a political talk show, Nana Otu Darko has held several governments accountable on behalf of citizens.

During the tenure of the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, Nana Otu Darko was one of the fiercest critics of the government.

His declaration to contest in the NDC’s national executive elections will come as a surprise to many Ghanaians, particularly those who were unaware of his political leanings.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens welcome Nana Otu Darko’s decision

Many Ghanaians on social media have welcomed Nana Otu Darko’s decision to contest for the position of Deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:

@Nana Yaw said:

“We like it when the youth and truth speakers join the NDC; it’s motivating.”

@Wofa Kay also said:

“Nana Otu Darko, please, I am a saint, so I can’t join the NDC.”

@Daniel Osei-Opoku commented:

“NDC is now the most attractive party to the youth, unlike the senseless NPP.”

NDC Savelugu Constituency Executives slam Deputy Transport Minister and MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, for endorsing and donating to an NPP MP. Photo credit: Dorcas Affo-Toffey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC Savelugu executives slam Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that executives of the NDC in Savelugu had accused Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, of engaging in anti-party behavior.

The officials claimed she pledged support and made cash donations to the NPP MP at a public event.

The executives are now demanding disciplinary action against her and a public apology to party supporters in the constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh