Haruna Iddrisu has been discharged from the hospital after surviving a car accident along the Bolgatanga–Tumu road

He and Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu were admitted to the 37 Military Hospital for care

First photos of the minister recovering at home have surfaced online, with many Ghanaians wishing him a speedy recovery

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has been discharged from the hospital after being involved in a road accident on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The MP for Tamale South was involved in a crash on the Bolgatanga–Tumu road together with Deputy Communications Minister, Mohammed Adam Sukparu.

Haruna Iddrisu is discharged from the hospital after surviving a road accident, with photos of him in recovery circulating. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook.

The ministers were involved in the accident while attending the 40th anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education in the Upper West Region.

They were reportedly admitted to the 37 Military Hospital for emergency medical care.

After spending a few days in the hospital, Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Sukparu were discharged and advised by their doctors to take some time off work to rest and recover.

Haruna Iddrisu’s photo after accident drops online

Meanwhile, the first photos of the Education Minister after being discharged from the hospital have emerged on social media.

Obeng Agyenim Boateng, the Public Relations Officer of the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), shared a photo of Iddrisu at his residence.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Education Minister was seen in the company of friends and loved ones who had visited him following the accident.

Agyenim Boateng indicated that Iddrisu is recovering well after surviving the accident.

“Hon. Haruna Iddrisu recovering and recuperating!” he wrote.

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Haruna Iddrisu's recovery after accident

After the photos emerged on social media, some netizens thronged the comments section to wish the Education Minister a speedy recovery.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mohammed Abdulrahima said:

"Alhamdullilah. Much more speedy recovery."

@Mohammed Bashar Hussain Jiraso also said:

"Masha Allah Speedy recovery our leader Hon Haruna Iddrisu."

@Gyan Emmanuel commented:

"Honourable, wish you speedy recovery. God is the only controller of our destiny. God be with you, Hero of Ghana."

@Asaka John Nyaaba also commented:

"Speedy recovery Honourable, may Almighty Allah protect you from every seen and unseen."

@Adams Ziblim Abdul-fatawu wrote:

"Alhamdullilah is only God we are praying for. God almighty with him and his friend."

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and Deputy Communication Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu are airlifted to Accra for medical attention after their accident. Credit: UGC.

Haruna and Sukparu were airlifted after crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Adam Sukparu were responding to treatment after being involved in an accident.

A video that went viral on social media at the time showed the two politicians being airlifted from the crash scene to Accra for urgent medical attention.

The aircraft was parked on a large sandy field along the Bolgatanga–Tumu road, with a crowd standing nearby as the rescue team tended to them.

The incident sparked many reactions online, with Ghanaians wishing the state ministers well and calling for improved healthcare facilities and better roads.

