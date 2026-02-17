CHRAJ has dismissed a petition against Gerald Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Board Chairman of the National Gas Company, over alleged failure to declare his assets

The Commission ruled that although Totobi Quakyi initially did not declare his assets, he subsequently complied with the law

Journalist Wilberforce Asare had accused him and other Mahama appointees of violating asset declaration requirements, prompting a High Court mandamus application

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has reportedly dismissed a petition filed against the Board Chairman of the National Gas Company, Gerald Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

The petition was filed by a journalist, Wilberforce Asare, against Totobi Quakyi for failing to declare his assets as required by law.

President John Mahama's appointee reportedly cleared by CHRAJ in the asset declaration controversy. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In its decision, CHRAJ ruled that Totobi Quakyi had not necessarily flouted the law on asset declaration.

Article 287 of the 1992 Constitution mandates the Commission to take action against public officials who fail to declare their assets.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, CHRAJ explained that although Totobi Quakyi, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had not declared his assets at the time the petition was filed, he subsequently did so.

“Initial checks with the Audit Service (Exhibit A) indicated that as at 1 December 2025, the Respondent, among others, had failed to declare his assets and liabilities. The Audit Service subsequently informed the Commission, per letter dated 28 January 2026 (Exhibit B), that the Respondent, among three others, had since declared his assets and liabilities on 9 December 2025,” portions of the CHRAJ ruling read.

“As noted supra, this later declaration was made during the pendency of the complaint brought against the Respondent.

“The Respondent, having taken steps to declare his assets and liabilities expeditiously after the complaint was brought to his notice, the Commission is satisfied that, contrary to the claims by the Complainant, the Respondent’s conduct does not indicate ‘serious constitutional and statutory violations’ of the provisions of Article 286 of the Constitution and Act 550,” the ruling further stated.

Wilberforce Asare’s case against Mahama appointees

Wilberforce Asare accused Totobi Quakyi and 13 other appointees of President John Mahama of violating the asset declaration law.

He consequently filed a mandamus application at the Registry of the General Jurisdiction of the High Court.

Asare sought orders directing CHRAJ to investigate the Chief Executive Officers of the Ghana Cocoa Board and the Minerals Commission, as well as some Board Chairmen of state corporations.

In his application, the journalist invoked the supervisory jurisdiction of the court over CHRAJ.

He also deposed and attached a Right to Information (RTI) response from the Auditor-General’s Department.

The RTI response indicated that 12 Board Chairmen and two Chief Executive Officers of state corporations failed to declare their assets before resuming office.

This was despite President Mahama’s warning to his appointees to comply with the law.

John Dumelo is among those appointees reportedly sanctioned by President John Mahama, as is Peter Otukunor. Image source: John Dumelo, John Mahama, Peter Otukunor

Source: UGC

Mahama punishes appointees over assets declaration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama had sanctioned government appointees who have failed to declare their assets.

The President, via an X post by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, threatened to dismiss them if they failed to follow his directive.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions, with some commending the President and others critical.

Source: YEN.com.gh