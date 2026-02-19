Over 800 students of the Royal Nursing College in Tafo Nyhiaeso have been left stranded after GTEC ordered the immediate closure of the institution

The college reportedly lacked accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council and failed to comply with directives to halt new admissions

Authorities have promised to transfer affected students to accredited institutions, while final-year students may be allowed to complete their programmes

Over 800 students of the Royal Nursing College in Tafo Nyhiaeso, Ashanti Region, Ghana, have been left stranded after the Ghana Tertiary Education Council (GTEC) closed the school.

The college was shut down after management reportedly failed to provide the required documentation to confirm the institution’s accreditation status.

GTEC, led by the Director-General of GTEC, Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, orders the closure of Royal Nursing College. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, GTEC stated that the college lacked accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council and had not complied with a directive issued in June 2024 to halt the admission of new students.

The Royal Nursing College allegedly operated without proper registration with the relevant regulatory bodies, raising serious concerns over programme administration and academic standards.

GTEC conducts inspection at Royal Nursing College

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, officials from GTEC conducted an inspection of the Royal Nursing College campus for close to an hour.

Following the assessment, they directed the immediate closure of the institution, insisting that the action was necessary to protect students and uphold educational regulations.

GTEC further indicated that it would make arrangements to transfer affected students to other accredited institutions, while special provisions are expected to allow final-year students to complete their programmes.

The action taken by GTEC has left the affected students devastated, with many seen wailing on campus. Some said they had recently paid their fees, venting their frustration over the sudden disruption to their academic journey.

Meanwhile, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, who accompanied GTEC during the inspection, have arrested the wife of the owner and several members of the college management.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission warns the University of Ghana to strictly comply with the fees approved by the state.

Source: Getty Images

GTEC threatens to sanction University of Ghana

Earlier, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission directed the University of Ghana to comply with the fees approved by the Ministry of Education for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The commission warned that failure to do so will attract sanctions.

Citi News reported that the commission disclosed that the approved fees, which it communicated earlier, remain valid and in force, despite reservations raised by the University’s management.

The school, through its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, on January 13, questioned the 75th Anniversary Levy, which stands at GH₵100 and some other fees approved by the Ministry.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission clarified that decisions taken at earlier engagements with the university were only recommendations and were subject to the final and explicit approval of the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

GTEC announces approved academic fees

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that GTEC had approved the University of Ghana's fees for the 2025/2026 academic year, maintaining the Academic Facility User Fee at the 2024/2025 rate.

In its announcement, the commission also introduced new levies, including a one-time 75th Anniversary Levy and a revised Telecel Broadband Levy.

This follows GTEC’s directive for UG to reverse its cent fee hike of more than 25 per cent, which had been earlier rejected by the Ministry of Education.

Source: YEN.com.gh