The National Service Authority (NSA) has cleared November and December 2025 allowance arrears for National Service Personnel across Ghana

Service personnel are advised to check their GhanaPay accounts to confirm payment

The NSA has assured that January 2026 allowances are being processed and will be paid in due course

The National Service Authority (NSA) has cleared the arrears owed to National Service Personnel across the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, 20 February 2026, the NSA said the payments cover the two months’ arrears for November and December 2025.

NSA pays the November and December 2025 allowances arrears owed to the National Service Personnel across the country. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

"The National Service Authority (NSA) is pleased to inform all National Service Personnel (NSP) and the general public that payment of allowances for November and December 2025 has been successfully effected," the statement read.

"All eligible service personnel are advised to verify their respective GhanaPay accounts for confirmation of payment. The Authority appreciates the patience and cooperation demonstrated by all service personnel during the processing period," it added.

Read the Facebook post below:

NSA assures personnel of releasing 2026 arrears

The Authority further assured National Service Personnel that the arrears for January 2026 will be paid in due course. It also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the timely payment of allowances to personnel.

"The Authority further wishes to assure all personnel that the January 2026 allowance is being processed and will be paid in due course upon completion of the necessary administrative procedures," it stated.

"Management remains committed to ensuring the timely and efficient payment of allowances and continues to work closely with the relevant stakeholders to improve service delivery. The Authority wishes to thank all National Service Personnel for their dedication and service to the nation," the NSA assured.

Reactions to payment of NSP allowance arrears

Following this, some netizens who came across the NSA letter informing service personnel of the payment of the 2025 allowance arrears shared their varied views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Omariba Ebenezer said:

"Herh Ghana! Nov and Dec allowances paid in February."

@Inusah Mustapha Sugru also said:

"NSS please you have paid only one month allowance for some people because many of the service personnel don't have November evaluation form simple because they were posted late imagine posting a person on 20th November how would the person got verified and be paid ahh our mother Ghana national service personnel too you can't pay them."

@Nana Adu commented:

"Ghana National Service Authority, I would like to understand what happened to the November allowance for those who could not start in November due to late posting. You did not post me on time. The postings were done in batches and as a result,my posting came in December which is when I officially started my service. I was paid only for December and excluded from November even though the delay in my posting was not caused by me but entirely administrative. Is this fair?"

The National Service Authority opens Student Portal for the registration of personnel in the teaching and nursing categories. Credit: Kwameghana, CC BY-SA 4.0/ Sir Amugi, CC BY-SA 4.0

Source: UGC

NSA activates portal for teachers and nurses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Authority had launched the Student Portal for 2025/2026 teaching and nursing personnel registration.

Service personnel are to download the Monthly Evaluation Form for January 2026 after registration.

The authority said that timely and accurate registration is crucial for prompt allowance payments.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh