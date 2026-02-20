Executives of the NDC in Savelugu have accused Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, of engaging in anti-party behaviour

The officials claimed she pledged support and made cash donations to the NPP MP at a public event

The executives are now demanding disciplinary action against her and a public apology to party supporters in the constituency

The executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savelugu Constituency of the Northern Region have slammed the Deputy Minister for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, for campaigning for the MP for the area, Fatahiya Abdul Aziz of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At a press conference on Thursday, February 19, 2026, the constituency communications officer, Nyaba Abass, said Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who also serves as the MP for Jomoro in the Western Region on the ticket of the NDC, exhibited what they described as “anti-party behaviour” when she graced an event organised by the NPP MP.

They also alleged that the Jomoro NDC MP campaigned for the NPP MP and donated GH¢100,000.

“At the said launch, Honourable Dorcas did the unthinkable and behaved in a manner which we consider and describe as anti-party behaviour,” they alleged.

“She was captured in a video saying that the NPP MP for Savelugu deserves another term. For doing what she did, we wonder whether she knows what that means for the NDC and what it will cause the NDC’s next parliamentary candidate come the 2028 election,” they added.

Aside from this, Nyaba Abass also claimed that Dorcas went further to pledge her unflinching support to the NPP MP and made a donation of GH¢20,000.

“Dorcas also indicated that she would at all times offer support to the MP for Savelugu, who is the sitting NPP MP. And, of course, she did not mince her words. She actually promised and donated GH¢100,000 to the NPP sitting MP for Savelugu,” Nyaba Abass further alleged.

Savelugu NDC executives want Jomoro MP punished

Owing to this alleged anti-party behaviour, the NDC executives in Savelugu have called on the party’s national leadership to take disciplinary action against the Jomoro MP.

In addition, they have demanded that Dorcas Affo-Toffey return to Savelugu to apologise to NDC supporters in the constituency.

They further asked her to donate an amount to the constituency equal to or twice what she gave to the NPP MP for Savelugu, Fatahiya Abdul Aziz.

The Savelugu parliamentary seat was held by the NDC before the NPP won it in the 2024 elections.

As a result, the NDC executives feel the Deputy Minister’s endorsement of Fatahiya could potentially derail their efforts to win back the seat in 2028.

