Boakye Agyarko has urged Ayawaso East citizens registered to vote to show up for the March 3 by-election

Agyarko is concerned that a low voter turnout in the by-election risks undermining Ghana's democratic achievements

The by-election has followed the death of Naser Toure Mahama, who passed away on January 4, 2025

New Patriotic Party Chairman aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has appealed to Ayawaso East Constituency citizens to come out and vote in the March 3 by-election.

Agyarko warned that low turnout risks undermining the democratic gains Ghana has built over decades.

Boakye Agyarko appeals to Ayawaso East Constituency citizens to come out and vote in the March 3 by-election.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing by-election, he made an appeal to all people registered to vote regardless of their political affiliation.

"Come and cast your vote, and then you would have exercised your civic responsibility to the development of this country... My plea is come out, spare the time. It is worth it."

The Ayawaso East by-election was triggered by the death of sitting MP Naser Toure Mahama, who passed away on January 4 after a brief illness.

Five candidates are contesting the seat, with the National Democratic Congress' Baba Jamal widely tipped as the frontrunner in what is a safe seat for his party.

Joy News reported that there is a chance turnout for the election will be low given observation at 113 polling centres across the constituency, where 49,966 people are registered to vote.

