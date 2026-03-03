Boakye Agyarko Begs Ayawaso East Residents to Come Out and Vote in By-Election: “It is Worth It”
- Boakye Agyarko has urged Ayawaso East citizens registered to vote to show up for the March 3 by-election
- Agyarko is concerned that a low voter turnout in the by-election risks undermining Ghana's democratic achievements
- The by-election has followed the death of Naser Toure Mahama, who passed away on January 4, 2025
New Patriotic Party Chairman aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has appealed to Ayawaso East Constituency citizens to come out and vote in the March 3 by-election.
Agyarko warned that low turnout risks undermining the democratic gains Ghana has built over decades.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing by-election, he made an appeal to all people registered to vote regardless of their political affiliation.
"Come and cast your vote, and then you would have exercised your civic responsibility to the development of this country... My plea is come out, spare the time. It is worth it."
The Ayawaso East by-election was triggered by the death of sitting MP Naser Toure Mahama, who passed away on January 4 after a brief illness.
Five candidates are contesting the seat, with the National Democratic Congress' Baba Jamal widely tipped as the frontrunner in what is a safe seat for his party.
Joy News reported that there is a chance turnout for the election will be low given observation at 113 polling centres across the constituency, where 49,966 people are registered to vote.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.