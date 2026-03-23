Wode Maya has expressed frustration after he reportedly faced difficulties entering Cameroon despite holding a diplomatic passport

He said in a social media post that he was surprised his diplomatic status did not ease his entry into the Central African country

His experience has sparked debate online about visa requirements and travel expectations for Ghanaian diplomatic passport holders

Wode Maya, a Ghanaian YouTuber and travel vlogger, has expressed frustration after facing difficulties entering Cameroon despite holding a diplomatic passport.

Maya, who was granted the diplomatic passport in October 2025 for his contributions to promoting Ghana’s image globally, suggested in a Facebook post that he was surprised by the actions of the Cameroon immigration authorities.

Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, decries difficulty entering Cameroon despite holding a diplomatic passport. Photo credit: Wodemaya/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“Even my diplomatic passport cannot get me to Cameroon. Wow!” he wrote on Facebook.

The diplomatic passport, which was part of the government’s initiative to empower cultural ambassadors, is expected to facilitate easier travel for its holders.

However, Maya’s experience suggests that Cameroon may have strict requirements or restrictions for entry into the Central African country.

Entry requirements for visitors to Cameroon vary depending on their nationality and the purpose of their visit.

As of April 2023, Cameroon transitioned to a mandatory electronic visa (eVisa) system for almost all foreign visitors, and diplomatic passport holders may have different procedures through embassies.

Cameroon has visa-free agreements with countries including the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Nigeria, and Mali. However, Ghanaian citizens cannot travel to Cameroon visa-free.

As of March 2026, holders of ordinary Ghanaian passports are required to obtain a visa to enter Cameroon for tourism or business purposes.

It is unclear what specific issues Maya faced, but one would expect that Ghanaians with diplomatic passports could enter Cameroon without difficulty.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Wode Maya’s Cameroon travel struggles

Wode Maya’s post about his inability to travel to Cameroon has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Chia Ngwah said:

"All you need to do right now: make a short video praising our President as the oldest but most intelligent President in the world. Thereafter, expect your visa by weekend."

@Nkwo Clovis Talah also said

"Wodemaya if you go through the comment section of your first post about Cameroon , you would notice that so many comments where referring to Cameroon as "Le continent" you should have asked why it is called "Le continent"

@Mhd Jordan commented:

"I'm from Cameroon leaving in Ghana bro . Cameroon is called continent . Go to Abidjan the will Grant you free Visa."

@Bayoro Bayoro also commented:

"That’s why they are call le continent. Even the pope need visa to enter the continent."

Wode Maya delights as he gets five acres of free land from a farmer in the Volta Region. Image source: Wodemaya/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Wode Maya gifted acres of land

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wode Maya had a life-changing encounter with a man from the Volta Region.

The kind man who introduced himself as a farmer gifted Wode Maya five acres of land for free in the Volta Region.

Netizens who saw the video of Wode Maya were overwhelmed and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section."That’s why they are call le continent. Even the pope need visa to enter the continent."

Source: YEN.com.gh