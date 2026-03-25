The Minority in Parliament has petitioned anti-corruption bodies to investigate a controversial renovation contract awarded by the Ghana Gold Board to Stan Dogbe

Odotobri MP Anthony Mmieh alleged the process was riddled with irregularities and could potentially cause financial loss to the state

The contract, approved under the leadership Sammy Gyamfi, has already sparked public debate over whether proper procurement procedures were followed

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The Minority Caucus in Parliament has petitioned the Special Prosecutor, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate a contract awarded for the renovation of the old Bank of Ghana office.

According to them, the contract awarded by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), helmed by Sammy Gyamfi, to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe, is fraught with irregularities and contravenes established procurement processes.

Minority drags Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi to the OSP, CID and CHRAJ over the Old Bank of Ghana office renovation contract awarded to Stan Dogbe. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the press on behalf of the Minority Caucus on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the MP for Odotobri, Anthony Mmieh, said the matter must be probed to ensure accountability.

“We presented petitions to these three agencies or organisations to conduct an immediate investigation into the contract that has been awarded to Stan Dogbe by the Gold Board. We are of the view that there were several irregularities; the laws governing the awarding of contracts were not followed," he stated.

“It is even likely that this contract would cause financial loss to the government. And so our petition simply says that this entire contract should be investigated for us to know what actually went on. And if there were any irregularities, the law should take its course. We expect the law to take its course," he further stated.

In a report sighted on Citi News, he added that no proper procurement process would allow sole-sourcing, suggesting that due diligence was sidestepped in the award of the office renovation contract to Stan Dogbe.

Mmieh further disclosed that the investigative bodies have all acknowledged receipt of their petition.

He consequently urged them to act immediately on it to bring out the facts relative to the award of the contract.

Old BoG office renovation controversy

Earlier in March, it emerged in the media that the Ghana Gold Board had awarded a GH₵11 million contract to investigate a GH₵11.9 million renovation contract for the old Bank of Ghana (BoG) office on Thorpe Road, Accra, to Correca Ghana Limited, a company reportedly linked to Stan Dogbe.

Critics allege the contract was sole-sourced without following proper procurement laws.

However, GoldBod refuted this claim, explaining that they used Restricted Tendering with approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) in the award of the contract.

They disclosed that three companies; Correca Ghana Limited, M/S Project Direct Limited, and M/S Building Construction Limited, submitted bids.

It further stated that Correca Ghana Limited won the contract on merit, adding that the project was completed professionally and on schedule.

The old BoG Head Office, which is currently occupied by GoldBod, had previously been described by the Bank of Ghana as "structurally defective" and "not fit for purpose."

GoldBod justified the renovation as a cost-effective way to accommodate over 300 new staff after its establishment in 2025.

Meanwhile, some critics also claimed that Correca Ghana Limited's Works and Housing Certificate had expired at the time the contract was awarded in July 2025 and that the company had only received its PPA certificate two months prior.

Sammy Gyamfi to hold weekly meetings with NDC grassroot supporters. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sammy to hold meetings with NDC supporters

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi had set aside Fridays to meet grassroots supporters of the NDC at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka.

The weekly engagement began on Friday, March 13, 2026, and will allow party members to directly present their concerns to him.

The initiative comes amid growing discontent among some supporters who feel neglected after the 2024 general election victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh