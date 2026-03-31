Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has called for the immediate interdiction of Frank Oliver Kpodo over the alleged GH¢4.8 million vehicle procurement fiasco

Dafeamekpor rejected Kpodo's explanations before the PAC, citing concerns over falsified documents and personalisation of public transactions

Following the hearing, the committee referred Kpodo to the Attorney-General's office for prosecution

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has called for the immediate interdiction of a former Director of Procurement at the Defence Ministry, Frank Oliver Kpodo, over the purchase of six vehicles worth GH¢4.8 million.

It will be recalled that the Auditor-General had earlier disallowed store receipt vouchers valued at GH¢4.8 million during a special audit of government commitments and payables, noting that the vehicles in question were not supplied.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor calls for the interdiction of ex-Defence Ministry procurement boss, Frank Oliver Kpodo. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Upon appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Kpodo, who now works as the Director of Finance at the Ministry of Lands, explained that the vehicles had initially been delivered but were later removed due to concerns that payment might not be effected.

He claimed he later advised management to extend the contract agreement, an explanation that raised serious concerns among PAC members.

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Why Dafeamekpor demanded Kpodo's interdiction

Reacting to this, Dafeamekpor rejected Kpodo's explanations and called for his interdiction.

The Majority Chief Whip cited the alleged use of falsified documents in the attempted procurement of the vehicles for monitoring the 2024 general elections.

"I think you should be interdicted for how you carried out your function at the Ministry of Defence. We demand that because you are not responding to the issues reasonably," he said.

He further queried him on his relationship with a company named Global Supply Network, to which Kpodo denied having any connection.

Dafeamekpor said he was struggling to understand why a ministry signs a purchase and supply agreement for the supplier to be exerting pressure on Kpodo via text messages.

"I'm struggling to appreciate the fact that a ministry signs a supply and purchase agreement, you are not the ministry, you are not even the Chief Director, you are not the Minister of Defence, and you are telling the committee of Parliament that the supplier was putting pressure on you by sending you text messages. So, you see, this is how you people personalise public transactions. You personalised the transactions, so it became your personal burden," he said.

Following the exchanges, the Public Accounts Committee referred Frank Oliver Kpodo to the Attorney-General's office for prosecution over the alleged purchase of six vehicles worth GH¢4.8 million.

President John Dramani Mahama assents to five bills after parliamentary approval. Photo credit: UGC. Photo credit: Jubilee House/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Mahama signs five bills into law

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama had assented to five key bills into law, including amendments to the Growth and Sustainability Levy and Ghana Deposit Protection Act.

The bills were signed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Jubilee House.

The event was graced by top government appointees, including the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

Source: YEN.com.gh