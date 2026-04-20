A new political movement, the Base Movement has been launched in Ghana, focusing on challenging the dominance of the NPP and NDC

The party is reportedly led by figures including Agya Koo and Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, and other as its founder.

There is also a strong speculation linking its formation to Kennedy Agyapong, which his camp has strongly denied

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A new party known as the Base Movement has been formally birthed, adding to the many political parties in Ghana.

Often referred to as The Base Ghana First, the new political movement was launched on Monday, April 20, 2026, with a primary focus on job creation for the youth and breaking the long-standing political dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Oti Bonsu emerges as the founder of The Base Movement, with Agya Koo as a leading member while Kennedy Agyapong is tabled as a possible flagbearer of the party. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The Base Movement is reportedly led by high-profile figures, including popular actor Agya Koo and Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.

When rumours of the formation of this party started spreading on social media, many believed it was being founded by Kennedy Agyapong, a two-time flagbearer hopeful of the NPP and six-term MP for Assin Central.

However, during the launch, Dr Oti Bonsu, a prominent Ghanaian businessman and financier of the NPP, was introduced as the founder of the Base Movement.

Dr Oti Bonsu officially left the party in early 2026, citing a lack of hope and attractiveness within the party. He has since been a vocal critic of NPP leadership, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the party, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The key figures leading the Base Movement are all disgruntled members of the NPP, and this has given credence to allegations that the party was launched to ruin the fortunes of Dr Bawumia.

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Ken’s camp denies breaking away from NPP

It will be recalled that rumours were rife on social media that Kennedy Agyapong had broken away from the NPP to form the Base Movement.

However, George Sarpong, a key member of Kennedy Agyapong’s flagbearer campaign, has quashed these rumours.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 16, 2026, George stated that Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has not left the NPP.

“Main man Ken Ohene Agyapong has not left the New Patriotic Party nor does he intend to leave. In his own words, ‘I am a proper party man and I will forever love the party I have sacrificed so much for. Let the man breathe a little,’” he wrote.

Earlier, Kwasi Kwarteng, the spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong’s team, also indicated that the news about his boss forming a new political party is false.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime, Kwasi Kwarteng said that it would be a sign of bad faith for Kennedy Agyapong to break away from the NPP.

“It’s not the case that if Ken could not attend the Thanksgiving Service, it means he is not supporting the party. The news about him forming a new political party is completely untenable. That would be an act of bad faith,” he said.

Despite this assurance, key leaders of the Base Movement have extended an invitation to Kennedy Agyapong to become the presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

In a video circulating on social media, some supporters of the newly formed party were seen threatening to drag him to court if he refuses to accept the invitation to be their flagbearer.

John Alan Kyeremanten launches United Party from the Movement for Change. Photo credit: John Alan Kyeremanten/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Alan Kyerematen launches United Party

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Minister for Trade, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had launched a new political party barely nine months after contesting in the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

The new party, which was rebranded from the Movement for Change, was named the United Party (UP).

The Movement for Change was initially formed to support Alan Kyerematen's independent presidential bid after cutting ties with the New Patriotic Party.

Source: YEN.com.gh