A 2019 on-air warning from veteran broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi to Sammy Gyamfi has resurfaced on social media amid the GoldBod saga with Afenyo-Markin

Kwami Sefa Kayi cautioned Sammy Gyamfi during a Peace FM encounter that the pain of reputational attacks would one day become personal

The old remarks have gained renewed attention as Gyamfi faced intense scrutiny over an alleged US$1.7 billion loss linked to the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme

A years-old on-air warning delivered by veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi to Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention as Gyamfi remains at the centre of a bruising public dispute with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Kwami Sefa Kayi's 2019 warning to Sammy Gyamfi surfaces amid GoldBod controversy with Afenyo-Markin. Image credit: Sammy Gyamfi. Kwame Sefa Kayi, Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The remarks, originally made on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme on April 12, 2019, have circulated widely on social media, with many Ghanaians describing Sefa Kayi's words as karma.

What Sefa Kayi told Sammy Gyamfi

The encounter happened at a time when Gyamfi was serving as an NDC communications officer and had taken issue with how Sefa Kayi handled a controversial subject on his show, accusing the broadcaster of hypocrisy.

Sefa Kayi, visibly agitated, responded with a candid warning about the realities of public life.

"You are a young man and a brilliant lawyer. Of course, one day you will occupy a position in this country, and you would realise how painful it is to see people throwing mud at you," Sefa Kayi told him.

He went further, painting a picture of how the lesson would deepen over time.

"One day, you will understand, especially when your children are growing up, when you are married and excelling as a lawyer and politician, and something defames you," he added.

The veteran broadcaster also cautioned Sammy Gyamfi about the lasting nature of online content.

"Social media doesn't forget. One day, somebody will Google my name, and that story will appear," Sefa Kayi warned, stressing that attacks on a person's reputation do not simply disappear with time.

Sammy Gyamfi's current battle with Afenyo-Markin

The old clip has resurfaced against the backdrop of a sharp and very public disagreement between Gyamfi and Afenyo-Markin.

The Minority Leader has questioned a reported US$1.7 billion loss connected to the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme and called for accountability.

Sammy Gyamfi has pushed back, arguing that GoldBod itself did not record such a loss and challenging the way the figures have been interpreted.

The intensity of the exchanges has prompted many social media users to revisit Sefa Kayi's 2019 remarks, with some drawing a direct line between his warning and what Gyamfi is experiencing today.

The TikTok video of Sefa Kayi's message to Sammy Gyamfi is below.

Reactions trail the resurfaced Sefa Kayi video

Ghanaians have not held back in their commentary, with several declaring that the moment has vindicated the veteran broadcaster's words.

@AdepaAkuaBroni5862 said:

"I don't believe in karma, but now I believe small."

@Tiya. wrote:

"Karma, they say, is real, and he is talking like an angel today. Imagine the number of you criticised."

@Agyekum Mensah stated:

"Karma is working now."

@Honourable commented:

"That is the law of karma."

@Se cisca added:

"People you met when climbing will be the same people you meet when descending 😏."

Telvin Sowah's GoldBold sabotage prophecy resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a prophecy by Ghanaian Pastor Telvin Adjei Sowah, warning of alleged sabotage at the Ghana Gold Board, which has gained traction amid a public dispute involving GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The resurfacing of this warning adds intrigue to an already contentious debate over the reported US$1.7 billion losses tied to the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, as social media users draw connections between the prophecy and the ongoing conflict between the political figures.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh