Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George publicly called out Lieutenant Albert Goh by name and army number over alleged military misconduct in Ningo-Prampram

Sam George accused the lieutenant of storming the constituency with armed soldiers and seizing trucks from citizens without any lawful order

The minister called on the Chief of Defence Staff to dismiss Lieutenant Goh, describing him as a disgrace to the Ghana Armed Forces

Ghana's Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, publicly confronted a military officer in Ningo-Prampram, accusing him of brutalising residents and seizing civilian property without legal authority.

Sam George confronts a Ghanaian army officer in public over an alleged brutality in Ningo-Prampram. Photo source: Sam Dzata George, Daily View GH

Source: Facebook

In a video that has since gone viral, Sam George addressed a crowd of onlookers, security personnel, and police officers in an outdoor setting at Afienya.

He singled out Lieutenant Albert Goh, reading out his Ghana Armed Forces number to the assembled crowd.

Sam George's accusations against Lieutenant Goh

According to the minister, Lieutenant Goh led a group of heavily armed soldiers into his Ningo-Prampram constituency, where they allegedly confiscated trucks belonging to private citizens without presenting any lawful order.

Sam George said the soldiers held onto the seized vehicles for two weeks, an act he compared directly to armed robbery.

He further alleged that when a police chief superintendent attempted to intervene and speak with the lieutenant, Goh disrespected the senior police officer and had his men draw their weapons at him.

"You were a mere lieutenant. A chief superintendent talks to you. You disrespect him. Get your men to draw weapons on them. Who are you?" the minister said.

Sam George called on the Chief of Defence Staff to dismiss Lieutenant Goh from the armed forces, stating that he had brought the military into disrepute.

The Communications Minister also said he would raise the matter directly with the Minister for Defence.

Sam George warns of consequences

The minister issued a firm warning that any soldier who returned to Ningo-Prampram to brutalise residents would face consequences, saying they would have breached their oath.

He also urged community members, including those involved in sand and stone businesses, not to take the law into their own hands and to allow their leaders and the police to handle the matter through proper channels.

The X video of Sam George confronting the military officer over the alleged brutality in Ningo-Prampram is below:

Reactions trail Sam George's public confrontation

The video, which was filmed by Ghanaian blogger Daily View GH, drew sharp responses on social media, with users divided over both the alleged military conduct and the minister's approach.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@PhraseSena2021 said:

"The problem with the Ghana army is that they feel they're above the law, I've physically seen the brutalities they've been committing on civilians. Someone needs to tell them the truth in the face."

@albertnyaaba13 wrote:

"Emotional intelligence is a critical currency for people who are or seek public office."

@DosstedEdward added:

"I actually don't know what issue is all about, but I don't think minister Sam George should appear on camera with civilians and talk like this to a commission officer of the GAF. The so-called Hon. Sam is too proud and arrogant in the camera, and he should know that appointments do change."

Sam George lands top AU role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sam George's appointment as Chair of the African Union’s Specialised Technical Committee on Communication and ICT.

The role puts George at the centre of Africa’s digital policy discussions, including cybersecurity and digital infrastructure, and offers Ghana a stronger voice in shaping the continent’s technology agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh