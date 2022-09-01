One headache many people face is how to keep their homes in good shape while they are away for a long period

Some home disasters such as flooding and fire outbreaks occur because people do not take precautions when they are leaving their homes

There are basic things to do that can prevent unfortunate circumstances from happening, especially when people will be away from their homes for several days

Being concerned about your house while you are away on a long trip is common. There are several potential problems, such as weather damage and the possibility of robbers. But if you take a few safety measures, you may relax knowing that your house is in excellent hands. Here are some pointers for preparing your house for a long vacation.

Empty The Fridge

The refrigerator has to be emptied as one of your first tasks. Your meals will probably spoil if you're gone for a while. It is therefore essential to consume everything before leaving or distribute it among friends and relatives. Additionally, it will lower your power costs while you are gone.

Unplug All Appliances

Unplugging all of your appliances is a further crucial step. Your television, computer, microwave, and all other electrical devices fall under this category. Make sure to unplug any appliances before you depart on your trip. By doing this, any possible fires won't start while you're away.

Turn Off Water Supply

Turning off your home's water supply is another smart move. Doing this can stop you from worrying about floods or leaks while you're away. This is because a little plumbing leak in your house might become a major issue while you're gone. Locate your main water valve and close it to prevent flooding while you are away.

Alert Your Trusted Neighbours

Additionally, inform your neighbours so they can watch over your property while you're away. Give your neighbours a duplicate of your house key if you are close to them. They can access your house in case of an emergency. If you don't get along with your neighbours well, just let them know you'll be gone for a while and ask them to keep an eye on your house.

