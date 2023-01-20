Ghana is set to be completing a number of important mega projects in 2023, which includes buildings and other mega infrastructure like roads and railways

These massive projects are evidence of the accomplishments of both local experts and collaborations with foreign businesses

Such projects, like the National Cathedral, cost several millions of dollars to construct and will be a sight to behold when completed

The Ghana government is keen on developing the infrastructure of the country and has dedicated 2023 as the year to complete some mega projects. Some of the projects are aimed at attracting foreign investment while others seek to better the lives of the locals. YEN.com.gh mentions a few such projects in this article.

Eastern Regional Hospital to be completed in December 2023

The Eastern Regional Hospital is expected to be completed in December 2023. Photo credit: citinewsroom.com and erhk.org

The Eastern Regional Hospital is a mega-hospital project which falls under the Agenda 111 project of the Ghana government. The Agenda 111 project involves the construction or upgrading of 101 district hospitals in Ghana among others.

Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, mentioned in an interview that he is optimistic that the Eastern Regional Hospital will be finished on schedule in December 2023.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, stated that phase one of this new hospital project would involve the construction of a two hundred and eighty-five (285) bed facility. When finished, it will provide the necessary teaching and learning facilities and put the Eastern Region on the right side of our nation's healthcare map.

However, former President John Mahama has heavily criticised the Agenda 111 projects by the current administration. He made a post on his Facebook page on January 15, 2023, and said:

The ‘Agenda 111’ hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery. This is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020. The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians serious. Enough of the slogans

Ghana International Trade Fair Center Redevelopment Project

An architectural design of the Ghana International Trade Fair Center Redevelopment Project. Photo credit: GhanaWeb

In 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ghana Trade Fair Company Ltd (GTFCL) and Stellar Holding Pte for the construction of the Ghana International Trade Fair Center Redevelopment Project.

The project, which is expected to be fully completed by 2023, would be done in phases. The first phase of the project would involve the construction of the Convention Centre and exhibition halls for the World Economic Forum. Phase 2 of the project will involve the construction of facilities such as five-star hotels, upscale malls, and other residential and commercial developments.

Takoradi Market Circle to be completed by 2023

The redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle. Photo credit: Graphic Online

The redevelopment of the 100-year-old Takoradi Market Circle is expected to be completed by 2023. The authorities made the decision to demolish and reconstruct the market because of its vulnerability.

The old market was both congested and dangerous due to the numerous improvised combustible materials, illegal electrical connections, and traders crowding the area. According to plans, the new market would contain 2,408 businesses and 33 restaurants among others.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the market would reorganise all the market traders, legalize the informal economy of the central market, increase safety and security, and generate 400 to 500 direct employment and 1,000 to 2,500 indirect jobs.

National Cathedral to be completed by 2023

The National Cathedral. Photo credit: AKT II

The Ghana government has allocated GH¢80 million in the 2023 budget for the construction of the controversial National Cathedral estimated to cost about $300 million when completed.

The project is expected to accommodate a number of churches, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a large central hall, a music school, a choir rehearsal, an art gallery, a store, and multi-use spaces.

Additionally, it will serve as the location of Ghana's first Bible Museum and Documentation Center, which is committed to Christianity and nation-building. President Nana Akufo-Addo is bent on seeing the project to completion, much to the displeasure of the populace.

