A man called Chef Steve shared the amazing story of how he became a restaurant owner after being homeless for a long time

He explained in an interview that he slept on the streets for six years because he did not have money to rent a place

Several netizens who watched the video were moved by Steve's testimony and they took to the comments to express their thoughts

A man simply known as Chef Steve got many teary-eyed when he shared the story of how he built a restaurant in Akosombo after coming from very humble beginnings. He explained to YouTuber Jasmine Ama in an interview that he moved to Nima in Accra to hustle and find work. That was how he ended up living on the streets for six years.

Chef Steve shares how he became a restaurant owner after being homeless for six years. Photo credit: Jasmine Ama

Chef Steve talks about his humble beginnings

Chef Steve stated that after high school, he moved to Accra to find work and engaged in menial labour such as masonry and other laborious work. He later opened a photography studio but had to close down the business after he was robbed by armed men.

The chef explained that he later got employed to work in a hotel as a dishwasher but was asked to prepare meals one day when the main chef fell ill and the assistant chef was off duty that day. Chef Steve explained that the customers enjoyed his food and the hotel owner was impressed with him and gave him a generous amount of money. It was that money he used to rent his first apartment after six years of being homeless.

Chef Steve explains how he started his own restaurant business

The determined man stated that he relocated to Akosombo and started cooking from his kitchen because he did not have the funds to buy land. However, he met a white man at the restaurant where he worked who enjoyed his food so much and willingly gave the chef his yard to start a pizza business.

Chef Steve explained that they started putting up a temporary container structure that will accommodate his cooking business. After three years, he was able to buy land in Akosombo from a woman to build his own restaurant.

Watch the full video below.

Netizens react to Chef Steve's story

Several netizens were amazed by the story the chef shared and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@hahaha70263 said:

Great vid. Well done to Steve. From being homeless to owning a successful restaurant. I wish him all the best. The food looks tasty.

@j.susubisa5996 commented:

Good job, man. Ghana is not only Accra. Akosombo is a place to be. The Power City.

@user-is4jh5lf5j added:

Nice one Jasmine.The Chef has done well looking at his journey from being homeless (6yrs) to now being an owner of a TOP restaurant in Akosombo.Wish him the best

