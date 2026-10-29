Ghanaian landowners whose properties are legally acquired for government road projects may be entitled to financial compensation

Compensation can cover the market value of land, affected buildings, crops and certain relocation expenses

Affected property owners must follow legal procedures to submit claims, challenge valuations, and receive payments

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Ghanaians who own land, houses or farms in areas earmarked for government road construction projects may be entitled to compensation when their properties are compulsorily acquired.

Land acquired by government in Ghana: How compensation is calculated and paid. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Although the government has the legal authority to acquire private land for public infrastructure, including roads, bridges and highways, the affected owners are protected by law.

Article 20 of Ghana's 1992 Constitution requires the prompt payment of fair and adequate compensation when the state compulsorily acquires property.

The issue has attracted attention following compensation payments associated with the Accra–Kumasi Expressway project.

On September 14, 2026, the Ghana Armed Forces announced that 469 farmers affected by the project's right-of-way clearing had received compensation.

Brigadier General Jonas Wiafe, Director of Engineering Services of the Ghana Armed Forces, said the exercise was continuing, with more than 800 farmers expected to receive payments.

"We have the required funds to make all those commitments," he assured affected farmers.

How the government calculates land compensation

Under Section 255 of the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), the market value of acquired land forms the basis for calculating monetary compensation.

The Lands Commission, through its Land Valuation Division, is responsible for assessing compensation payable when the government acquires land.

However, the assessment is not necessarily limited to the land itself.

The law also considers damage to other property, certain improvements and reasonable expenses incurred when affected persons must relocate.

The table below explains some of the factors considered.

Property or loss Compensation considerations Land Market value of the acquired interest Residential buildings Value of affected structures and eligible improvements Farms and crops Value of crops and other eligible agricultural losses Businesses Qualifying losses and reasonable relocation expenses Fences and other structures Value of eligible improvements affected Partial land acquisition Damage or reduced value affecting the remaining property

The amount payable depends on the affected property, the person's legal interest and the valuation conducted.

Consequently, there is no universal compensation amount for every plot of land or building affected by road construction.

How affected landowners receive compensation

Under Section 250 of the Land Act, persons with recognised interests in compulsorily acquired land must submit their claims to the Lands Commission within six months of the publication of the acquisition instrument.

The procedure involves the following steps.

1. Confirm the acquisition: Establish whether the property is included in an officially declared acquisition area. The Lands Commission can help verify the relevant Executive Instrument.

2. Gather property documents: Prepare available evidence of ownership or legal interest, including land certificates, indentures, site plans and other supporting records.

3. Submit a written claim: Provide the Lands Commission with details of the affected property, how the acquisition has affected it and the compensation amount being requested, together with the basis for the calculation.

4. Undergo valuation: The Lands Commission assesses the property and prepares a valuation report to determine fair and adequate compensation.

5. Receive the assessed payment: Where the amount and rightful recipient are not disputed, the Commission is required to pay compensation promptly.

Importantly, property owners who disagree with an assessment can request a review by the Lands Commission.

If the disagreement remains unresolved, they can pursue alternative dispute resolution or take the matter to the High Court.

Section 261 of the Land Act also allows people affected by delayed compensation payments to approach the High Court. Where the court upholds the claim, interest may be awarded.

Meanwhile, not every structure situated along a road automatically qualifies for compensation. The legitimacy of the person's interest in the land and the circumstances of its occupation must be established.

Affected property owners are therefore encouraged to verify acquisition notices, preserve their documents and seek professional advice before accepting compensation offers.

Land registration fees in Ghana in 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Lands Commission lists the first land registration fees between GH¢1,148 and GH¢1,178 per acre or part thereof.

Ghanaians registering land may face additional charges for searches, documentation, inspections and stamp duty.

The actual cost depends on the land's size, location, ownership status and registration requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh