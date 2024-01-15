After the Ghana Black Stars lost their first AFCON group opener, a disappointed former chief drummer Joseph Langabel refused to give an interview to a journalist

Instead, he walked away bare-chested while urging the supporters bus to wait for him

The reaction of the usually humorous Langabel is on the backdrop of Ghana's humiliating defeat by Cape Verde in the African Cup of Nations.

The former Chief drummer for the national team, Joseph Langabel was in no mood for jokes after the Ghana Black Stars suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of their Cape Verdean counterparts at the 2023 African Cup of Nations being played at the Côte d'Ivoire.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @OsuofficialTV, showed the middle-aged man in an angry mood walking the streets bare-chested after the Ghana game.

Langabel fumes as Ghana loses AFCON group game Photo credit: @OSU OFFICIAL TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

Approached by a Ghanaian journalist for a post-match interview, Langabel, who is known for making hilarious comments during such interviews, declined to speak about the match.

Walking at a fast pace, Langabel repeatedly told the journalist he was not going to comment and hurried off until he came across a bus, where he then paused and urged the bus driver, who was apparently conveying Ghanaian fans to their base, to wait for him.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 2000 views.

Watch the moment Langabel refused to speak after the Black Stars game ended.

Man dances with joy despite Black Stars defeat

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man is trending after a video of him celebrating energetically after the team was defeated by Cape Verde in their first 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match pooped up online.

The video showed the Black Stars supporter taking off his team jersey and dancing excitedly with his exposed stomach in the stands at Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny stadium.

He was seen enthusiastically wiggling his waist and shaking his backside vigorously despite Ghana's loss against Cape Verde in the 2023 AFCON held in Ivory Coast.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh