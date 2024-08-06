The Summer Olympics will continue for another five days, with final events in various sports and the Closing Ceremony set for August 11

Noah Lyles recently claimed the gold medal in the 100-metre category at the Paris Olympics and has advanced to the semi-final of the 200m

As the Olympics unfold in Paris, here are eights eight footballers who might have excelled as Olympic sprinters if their lives had taken a different turn

As track and field captivates audiences at the Paris Olympics, some footballers might wonder about alternate paths.

Although there’s no indication that James Ward-Prowse excels in the shot put or that Phil Jones has a secret talent for pole vaulting, many players are indeed skilled runners.

Here are the footballers who could have become Olympic sprinters, had life turned out a bit differently.

Adam Gemili, a three-time European champion, is a prime example of a successful switch from football to athletics, and he enters the Tokyo Games with strong prospects in the 200m.

But what about the stars who might have been Olympic sprinters but chose to pursue football instead?

YEN.com.gh explores eight speedsters who could have won gold if their careers had taken a different path.

Footballers who could have been Olympic sprinters

Gareth Bale

When thinking of Gareth Bale’s speed, the iconic image of his 2014 goal against Barcelona instantly comes to mind.

After pushing the ball past Marc Bartra, Bale sprinted off the pitch, through the technical area, and back on to score a breathtaking goal that even impressed Usain Bolt.

Commenting on Bale’s speed, Bolt praised him for reaching 21.54 mph, saying via The Guardian:

"A goal any sprinter in the world would like to score. He's the fastest footballer in the world."

Adama Traore

Adama Traore earned the nickname 'Usain Bolt' during his time at Barcelona's academy for good reason.

The 28-year-old can reach speeds of up to 22 mph, and even applies lubrication to his arms to make it harder for opponents to tackle him.

Former Olympic champion Darren Campbell once advised him to tone down his speed, saying:

"At Middlesbrough, Darren told me I didn’t need to run at 100 percent as I didn’t realize how fast I was."

David Odonkor

David Odonkor, a former Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis winger, might be the fastest footballer ever.

The Germany international once recorded an official 100m time of 10.6 seconds, which surpassed some of the preliminary round times at the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, injuries cut his career short, leading to his retirement at just 29.

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker’s speed is a key reason why both Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate value him highly.

His natural pace, combined with his defensive skills, allows him to make crucial recovery tackles.

Although he’s now 34, Walker remains competitive with younger players.

Before Euro 2020, he confidently claimed via The Independent:

"Who would win a 100m race at England? Me. If anyone told you different, they’d be lying!"

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

During his time at Borussia Dortmund, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was recorded sprinting faster than Usain Bolt.

He completed 30m in 3.7 seconds—almost a full second quicker than Bolt’s 100m time in Berlin 2009.

Aubameyang once clarified on Twitter, "I never said I'm faster than Bolt, I just said I can run 30m in 3.7 seconds."

Marcus Rashford

Although many believe Daniel James is the fastest Manchester United player, Marcus Rashford actually holds the top speed.

The England international reached a season-high speed of 36.26 km/h against Chelsea in the 2019/20 season, showcasing sprinting abilities that place him at the top of United’s speed charts.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry set one of the fastest top speeds ever recorded in a major league, reaching 39.2 km/h in 1998.

His blistering pace was a critical asset throughout his career. A memorable demonstration of his speed occurred during an FA Cup match against Liverpool in 2007, where Henry assisted himself by outrunning Jamie Carragher to score.

Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott is renowned for his extraordinary speed, a trait he maintains even later in his career.

While at Arsenal, he recorded a 40m sprint time of 4.42 seconds, surpassing Thierry Henry’s previous record. In school, Walcott ran 100m in 11.58 seconds, a time likely to have improved with further strength training.

