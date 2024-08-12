15 Most famous skateboarders: The best pro skaters in the world, ranked

Skateboarding has evolved significantly since its modest start in the 1950s. It began as a way for surfers to practise their abilities on land, but it has now expanded into a global trend. Over the years, skating has produced some of the most famous skateboarders, who have impacted the sport and inspired future generations of skaters. Who are they?

Nyjah Huston (L), Rodney Mullen (M), and Chad Muska (R) are some of the best pro skaters in the world. Photo: Harry How, Brad Barket, John Shearer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

To determine the most famous skateboarders in the world, we analysed several factors such as influence on skateboarding culture, competitive achievements, recognition by the general public, and social media presence. Surveys and data from various sources and other online sources played a significant role in this research.

Most famous skateboarders

Many talented skateboarders began their journey at a young age, dedicating countless hours to perfecting their skills. Their commitment and passion led them to gain recognition in local tournaments and rise to prominence in the skateboarding world. Here are the best skaters of all time.

Skater Style Turned pro Nyjah Huston Street 2005 Tony Hawk Vert 1982 Rodney Mullen Vert 1980 Ryan Sheckler Street 2003 Eric Koston Street 1993 Andrew Reynolds Street 1995 Bob Burnquist Vert 1990 Mark Gonzales Street 1985 Rob Dyrdek Street 1991 Chad Muska Street 1999 Daewon Song Street 1991 Jagger Eaton Street 2021 Jamie Foy Street 2017 Leticia Bufoni Street 2017 Jamie Thomas Street 1995

1. Nyjah Huston

U.S. Olympian Nyjah Huston poses for a photo at the USA House in Paris 2024 on 30 July 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nyjah Imani Huston

Nyjah Imani Huston Date of birth: 30 November 1994

30 November 1994 Place of birth: Davis, California, USA

Davis, California, USA Turned pro: 2005

Nyjah Huston is a professional skateboarding athlete from the United States. He is among the world's highest-paid skateboarders, with several competition prizes and sponsorships. Huston is considered one of the best skateboarders of his generation and the best competitive street skateboarder of all time.

2. Tony Hawk

Skateboarder Tony Hawk is seen in attendance during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on 9 March 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anthony Frank Hawk

Anthony Frank Hawk Date of birth: 12 May 1968

12 May 1968 Place of birth : Carlsbad, California, United States

: Carlsbad, California, United States Turned pro: 1982

Tony Hawk is a US-born professional skateboarder, businessperson, and the founder of Birdhouse Skateboards. He founded modern vertical skateboarding, performing the earliest documented "900" skateboarding move in 1999. He also has a skateboarding video game series titled after him. Tony stopped competing professionally in 2003. He is one of the best skaters in the world.

3. Rodney Mullen

Rodney Mullen, Skateboarder, speaks onstage at the WIRED Business Conference 2015 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on 12 May 2015 in New York City. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Rodney Mullen

John Rodney Mullen Date of birth: 17 August 1966

17 August 1966 Place of birth : Gainesville, Florida, USA

: Gainesville, Florida, USA Turned pro: 1980

Rodney Mullen is one of the most famous pro skaters in the United States. He specialises in freestyle and street skating and is among the most potent skateboarders ever. He is credited with creating various tricks, such as the kickflip, flat ground ollie, impossible, 360-flip, and heelflip. As a result, he has been dubbed the "Godfather of Modern Freestyle Skating."

4. Ryan Sheckler

Professional skateboarder Ryan Sheckler attends the Breitling Boutique San Diego grand opening celebration on 5 February 2020. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ryan Allen Sheckler

Ryan Allen Sheckler Date of birth: 30 December 1989

30 December 1989 Place of birth : San Clemente, California, USA

: San Clemente, California, USA Turned pro: 2003

Ryan Sheckler is a US-born professional skateboarder and businessman. He starred in the 2007-2009 reality television series Life of Ryan, produced by MTV. Ryan also appeared in four seasons of the short video program Sheckler Sessions on Red Bull TV. He was named one of the "15 Most Influential Skateboarders of All-Time" by Fox Weekly.

5. Eric Koston

Professional skateboarder Eric Koston attends the premiere of 'The Motivation' at ArcLight Hollywood on 30 July 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eric Koston

Eric Koston Date of birth: 29 April 1975

29 April 1975 Place of birth : Bangkok, Thailand

: Bangkok, Thailand Turned pro: 1993

Eric Koston is an American competitive skateboarder and businessman. He has appeared in the Tony Hawk video game series and the Electronic Arts (EA) video games Skate 2 and Skate 3. Eric jointly owns the skatepark/website "The Berrics" with Steve Berra and Fourstar Clothing with Guy Mariano.

6. Andrew Reynolds

Skateboarder Andrew Reynolds skates during the 2011 Maloof Money Cup at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on 5 June 2011 in New York City. Photo: Dario Cantatore

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andrew Reynolds

Andrew Reynolds Date of birth: 6 June 1978

6 June 1978 Place of birth : Lakeland, Florida, USA

: Lakeland, Florida, USA Turned pro: 1995

Andrew Reynolds is a US-based professional skateboarder who co-founded Baker Skateboards in 2000 alongside artist Jay Strickland. He is presently the sole proprietor of Baker Skateboards. Andrew founded Bakerboys Distribution in 2007 alongside Jim Greco and Erik Ellington.

7. Bob Burnquist

Brazilian professional skateboarder Bob Burnquist poses for a photo at his NGO in Gigoia Island amidst the coronavirus pandemic on 5 August 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Dean Silva Burnquist

Robert Dean Silva Burnquist Date of birth: 10 October 1976

10 October 1976 Place of birth: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Turned pro: 1990

Robert Burnquist is a renowned Brazilian-American competitive skateboarder who has represented Brazil his entire career. In 2010, he became the first skateboarder to perform a "fakie 900" (900-degree reverse-natural rotation), making him only one of five individuals in history.

8. Mark Gonzales

Artist Mark Gonzales is seen at the 'Mark Gonzales' pop-up store opening on 21 April 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mark Gonzales

Mark Gonzales Date of birth: 1 June 1968

1 June 1968 Place of birth : South Gate, California, USA

: South Gate, California, USA Turned pro: 1985

Mark Gonzales is an accomplished skateboarder and visual artist from the United States. Along with Natas Kaupas, he pioneered modern street skating development and is often regarded as the first street-only skateboarder. Mark and Kaupas are also credited with creating the first known handrail-mounted boardslide. Mark Gonzales is one of the most famous skateboarders of the 90s.

9. Rob Dyrdek

Skateboarder Rob Dyrdek attends "Express Yourself 2015" to benefit P.S. ARTS, providing arts education to 25,000 public school students weekly at Barker Hangar. Photo: Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Stanley Dyrdek

Robert Stanley Dyrdek Date of birth: 28 June 1974

28 June 1974 Place of birth : Kettering, Ohio, USA

: Kettering, Ohio, USA Turned pro: 1991

Rob Dyrdek is a former professional skateboarder, actor, producer, reality TV personality, and entrepreneur from the United States. He is known for appearing on MTV reality and variety programs, such as Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, Rob & Big, and Ridiculousness. Rob is a serial entrepreneur, having founded multiple businesses via his venture studio, Dyrdek Machine.

10. Chad Muska

Chad Muska attends the "Celebrate Extreme Sports With Maxim Magazine" Party on 3 August 2006 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Chad Buchanan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chad Muska

Chad Muska Date of birth: 20 May 1977

20 May 1977 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Turned pro: 1999

Chad Muska is an accomplished skateboarder, musician, and business owner from the United States. Skin Phillips, editor-in-chief of Transworld Skateboarding, called Muska "one of the most marketable professional skateboarding has ever seen" in 2012.

11. Daewon Song

Full name: Daewon Song

Daewon Song Date of birth: 19 February 1975

19 February 1975 Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Turned pro: 1991

Daewon Song is a professional skateboarding competitor from the United States. He co-founded and owns Almost Skateboards and Thank You Skateboards and still skates for the brand. Daewon was named Thrasher magazine's "Skater of the Year" in 2006, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in skateboarding.

12. Jagger Eaton

Jagger Eaton of the United States reacts after competing during the Skateboarding Men's Park Final on day four of the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in Shanghai, China. Photo: Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jagger Jesse Eaton

Jagger Jesse Eaton Date of birth: 21 February 2001

21 February 2001 Place of birth: Mesa, Arizona, USA

Mesa, Arizona, USA Turned pro: 2018

Jagger Eaton is a professional skateboarding athlete from the United States who competes in both street and park events. At 11, he was the youngest X Games athlete until his record was surpassed in 2019. Jagger earned his first Olympic skateboarding medal in 2021, taking bronze in Tokyo, Japan's men's street contest.

13. Jamie Foy

Jamie Foy of the United States arrives for the practice session during the Uprising Tokyo Semi-Finals at Ariake Arena on 27 May 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jamie Foy

Jamie Foy Date of birth: 14 June 1996

14 June 1996 Place of birth : Weston, Florida, USA

: Weston, Florida, USA Turned pro: 2017

Jamie Foy is a US-born skateboarder who skates with ordinary feet. Thrasher Magazine named him Skater of the Year for 2017. Jamie is a member of the New Balance Numeric skateboarding squad.

14. Leticia Bufoni

Leticia Bufoni of Brazil after competing in the Women's Skateboard Street Elimination during the X Games California 2024 at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Letícia Bufoni e Silva

Letícia Bufoni e Silva Date of birth: 13 April 1993

13 April 1993 Place of birth: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Turned pro: 2009

Letícia Bufoni is an accomplished street skateboarder with Brazilian and American roots. She has six X Games gold medals Letícia is one of the world's most influential and renowned action sports athletes. From 2010 to 2013, the World Cup of Skateboarding voted her the #1 women's street skateboarder, and she was included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

15. Jamie Thomas

Jamie Thomas is out on a cloudy day (L). He is standing next to a stairway (R). Photo: @jamiethomas (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jamie Thomas

Jamie Thomas Date of birth: 11 October 1974

11 October 1974 Place of birth: Dothan, Alabama, USA

Dothan, Alabama, USA Turned pro: 1995

Jamie Thomas is a professional skateboarder and skateboarding company in the United States. He owns and founded Zero Skateboards and Fallen Footwear, which he announced closed in January 2017. In 1991, Jamie took first place in a skateboarding tournament in Panama City, Florida.

Who is the best male skateboarder?

Tony Hawk is widely recognised as one of the most iconic skateboarders ever. He is well-known for his extraordinary vert skating abilities and is credited with making skateboarding popular worldwide.

What is the big name in skateboarding?

Tony Hawk is a well-known figure in the skateboarding community. He is a famed professional skateboarder and trailblazer who has significantly impacted the sport's culture and prominence. Hawk's influence started in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he ruled skateboarding, winning several championships and producing new techniques.

Who is the famous skateboard champion?

Nyjah Huston has received various awards throughout the years, notably several gold medals at the X Games and multiple SLS championships, cementing his reputation as one of the top skateboarders in the sport's history.

These are some of the most famous skateboarders in the world. These skateboarders have redefined what is possible on a skateboard, motivating future generations to pick up the sport and make it their own. From the sport's renowned pioneers to its current emerging stars, each skateboarder has their distinct style, ingenuity, and inventiveness.

Yen.com.gh recently published a fantastic list of the fastest soccer players ever. Soccer players are some of the world's most talented athletes. Given the sport's intensity, speed is essential, with many participants running kilometres in minutes.

With the fastest players, a team can shift quickly and expose opponents during defensive tactics. Speedy players can outperform slow defenders. Read the article to find out who some of the world's fastest soccer players are.

Source: YEN.com.gh