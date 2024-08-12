15 Most famous skateboarders: The best pro skaters in the world, ranked
Skateboarding has evolved significantly since its modest start in the 1950s. It began as a way for surfers to practise their abilities on land, but it has now expanded into a global trend. Over the years, skating has produced some of the most famous skateboarders, who have impacted the sport and inspired future generations of skaters. Who are they?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Most famous skateboarders
- Who is the best male skateboarder?
- What is the big name in skateboarding?
- Who is the famous skateboard champion?
To determine the most famous skateboarders in the world, we analysed several factors such as influence on skateboarding culture, competitive achievements, recognition by the general public, and social media presence. Surveys and data from various sources and other online sources played a significant role in this research.
Most famous skateboarders
Many talented skateboarders began their journey at a young age, dedicating countless hours to perfecting their skills. Their commitment and passion led them to gain recognition in local tournaments and rise to prominence in the skateboarding world. Here are the best skaters of all time.
|Skater
|Style
|Turned pro
|Nyjah Huston
|Street
|2005
|Tony Hawk
|Vert
|1982
|Rodney Mullen
|Vert
|1980
|Ryan Sheckler
|Street
|2003
|Eric Koston
|Street
|1993
|Andrew Reynolds
|Street
|1995
|Bob Burnquist
|Vert
|1990
|Mark Gonzales
|Street
|1985
|Rob Dyrdek
|Street
|1991
|Chad Muska
|Street
|1999
|Daewon Song
|Street
|1991
|Jagger Eaton
|Street
|2021
|Jamie Foy
|Street
|2017
|Leticia Bufoni
|Street
|2017
|Jamie Thomas
|Street
|1995
1. Nyjah Huston
- Full name: Nyjah Imani Huston
- Date of birth: 30 November 1994
- Place of birth: Davis, California, USA
- Turned pro: 2005
Nyjah Huston is a professional skateboarding athlete from the United States. He is among the world's highest-paid skateboarders, with several competition prizes and sponsorships. Huston is considered one of the best skateboarders of his generation and the best competitive street skateboarder of all time.
2. Tony Hawk
- Full name: Anthony Frank Hawk
- Date of birth: 12 May 1968
- Place of birth: Carlsbad, California, United States
- Turned pro: 1982
Tony Hawk is a US-born professional skateboarder, businessperson, and the founder of Birdhouse Skateboards. He founded modern vertical skateboarding, performing the earliest documented "900" skateboarding move in 1999. He also has a skateboarding video game series titled after him. Tony stopped competing professionally in 2003. He is one of the best skaters in the world.
3. Rodney Mullen
- Full name: John Rodney Mullen
- Date of birth: 17 August 1966
- Place of birth: Gainesville, Florida, USA
- Turned pro: 1980
Rodney Mullen is one of the most famous pro skaters in the United States. He specialises in freestyle and street skating and is among the most potent skateboarders ever. He is credited with creating various tricks, such as the kickflip, flat ground ollie, impossible, 360-flip, and heelflip. As a result, he has been dubbed the "Godfather of Modern Freestyle Skating."
4. Ryan Sheckler
- Full name: Ryan Allen Sheckler
- Date of birth: 30 December 1989
- Place of birth: San Clemente, California, USA
- Turned pro: 2003
Ryan Sheckler is a US-born professional skateboarder and businessman. He starred in the 2007-2009 reality television series Life of Ryan, produced by MTV. Ryan also appeared in four seasons of the short video program Sheckler Sessions on Red Bull TV. He was named one of the "15 Most Influential Skateboarders of All-Time" by Fox Weekly.
5. Eric Koston
- Full name: Eric Koston
- Date of birth: 29 April 1975
- Place of birth: Bangkok, Thailand
- Turned pro: 1993
Eric Koston is an American competitive skateboarder and businessman. He has appeared in the Tony Hawk video game series and the Electronic Arts (EA) video games Skate 2 and Skate 3. Eric jointly owns the skatepark/website "The Berrics" with Steve Berra and Fourstar Clothing with Guy Mariano.
6. Andrew Reynolds
- Full name: Andrew Reynolds
- Date of birth: 6 June 1978
- Place of birth: Lakeland, Florida, USA
- Turned pro: 1995
Andrew Reynolds is a US-based professional skateboarder who co-founded Baker Skateboards in 2000 alongside artist Jay Strickland. He is presently the sole proprietor of Baker Skateboards. Andrew founded Bakerboys Distribution in 2007 alongside Jim Greco and Erik Ellington.
7. Bob Burnquist
- Full name: Robert Dean Silva Burnquist
- Date of birth: 10 October 1976
- Place of birth: São Paulo, Brazil
- Turned pro: 1990
Robert Burnquist is a renowned Brazilian-American competitive skateboarder who has represented Brazil his entire career. In 2010, he became the first skateboarder to perform a "fakie 900" (900-degree reverse-natural rotation), making him only one of five individuals in history.
8. Mark Gonzales
- Full name: Mark Gonzales
- Date of birth: 1 June 1968
- Place of birth: South Gate, California, USA
- Turned pro: 1985
Mark Gonzales is an accomplished skateboarder and visual artist from the United States. Along with Natas Kaupas, he pioneered modern street skating development and is often regarded as the first street-only skateboarder. Mark and Kaupas are also credited with creating the first known handrail-mounted boardslide. Mark Gonzales is one of the most famous skateboarders of the 90s.
9. Rob Dyrdek
- Full name: Robert Stanley Dyrdek
- Date of birth: 28 June 1974
- Place of birth: Kettering, Ohio, USA
- Turned pro: 1991
Rob Dyrdek is a former professional skateboarder, actor, producer, reality TV personality, and entrepreneur from the United States. He is known for appearing on MTV reality and variety programs, such as Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, Rob & Big, and Ridiculousness. Rob is a serial entrepreneur, having founded multiple businesses via his venture studio, Dyrdek Machine.
10. Chad Muska
- Full name: Chad Muska
- Date of birth: 20 May 1977
- Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
- Turned pro: 1999
Chad Muska is an accomplished skateboarder, musician, and business owner from the United States. Skin Phillips, editor-in-chief of Transworld Skateboarding, called Muska "one of the most marketable professional skateboarding has ever seen" in 2012.
11. Daewon Song
- Full name: Daewon Song
- Date of birth: 19 February 1975
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Turned pro: 1991
Daewon Song is a professional skateboarding competitor from the United States. He co-founded and owns Almost Skateboards and Thank You Skateboards and still skates for the brand. Daewon was named Thrasher magazine's "Skater of the Year" in 2006, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in skateboarding.
12. Jagger Eaton
- Full name: Jagger Jesse Eaton
- Date of birth: 21 February 2001
- Place of birth: Mesa, Arizona, USA
- Turned pro: 2018
Jagger Eaton is a professional skateboarding athlete from the United States who competes in both street and park events. At 11, he was the youngest X Games athlete until his record was surpassed in 2019. Jagger earned his first Olympic skateboarding medal in 2021, taking bronze in Tokyo, Japan's men's street contest.
13. Jamie Foy
- Full name: Jamie Foy
- Date of birth: 14 June 1996
- Place of birth: Weston, Florida, USA
- Turned pro: 2017
Jamie Foy is a US-born skateboarder who skates with ordinary feet. Thrasher Magazine named him Skater of the Year for 2017. Jamie is a member of the New Balance Numeric skateboarding squad.
14. Leticia Bufoni
- Full name: Letícia Bufoni e Silva
- Date of birth: 13 April 1993
- Place of birth: São Paulo, Brazil
- Turned pro: 2009
Letícia Bufoni is an accomplished street skateboarder with Brazilian and American roots. She has six X Games gold medals Letícia is one of the world's most influential and renowned action sports athletes. From 2010 to 2013, the World Cup of Skateboarding voted her the #1 women's street skateboarder, and she was included in the Guinness Book of World Records.
15. Jamie Thomas
- Full name: Jamie Thomas
- Date of birth: 11 October 1974
- Place of birth: Dothan, Alabama, USA
- Turned pro: 1995
Jamie Thomas is a professional skateboarder and skateboarding company in the United States. He owns and founded Zero Skateboards and Fallen Footwear, which he announced closed in January 2017. In 1991, Jamie took first place in a skateboarding tournament in Panama City, Florida.
Who is the best male skateboarder?
Tony Hawk is widely recognised as one of the most iconic skateboarders ever. He is well-known for his extraordinary vert skating abilities and is credited with making skateboarding popular worldwide.
What is the big name in skateboarding?
Tony Hawk is a well-known figure in the skateboarding community. He is a famed professional skateboarder and trailblazer who has significantly impacted the sport's culture and prominence. Hawk's influence started in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he ruled skateboarding, winning several championships and producing new techniques.
Who is the famous skateboard champion?
Nyjah Huston has received various awards throughout the years, notably several gold medals at the X Games and multiple SLS championships, cementing his reputation as one of the top skateboarders in the sport's history.
These are some of the most famous skateboarders in the world. These skateboarders have redefined what is possible on a skateboard, motivating future generations to pick up the sport and make it their own. From the sport's renowned pioneers to its current emerging stars, each skateboarder has their distinct style, ingenuity, and inventiveness.
Yen.com.gh recently published a fantastic list of the fastest soccer players ever. Soccer players are some of the world's most talented athletes. Given the sport's intensity, speed is essential, with many participants running kilometres in minutes.
With the fastest players, a team can shift quickly and expose opponents during defensive tactics. Speedy players can outperform slow defenders. Read the article to find out who some of the world's fastest soccer players are.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com