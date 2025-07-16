Chang Jung-Lin retreated to his hotel room to rest after an intense day of fierce competition at a major pool tournament

The standout competitor was found unresponsive in his hotel room, leaving fans and officials in shock

The World Pool-Billiards Association (WPA) paid tribute to Chang in a Monday statement which hailed him as a hero

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Taiwanese pool legend Chang Jung-Lin has sadly passed away at the age of 40 while competing in a tournament on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Known as 'Devil Fire Cloud' in Taiwan, Chang had just finished his last-32 match at the Indonesia Open 10-Ball pool championship in Jakarta on Sunday. He was found unconscious in his hotel room later, according to tournament officials.

Chang Jung-Lin. Image credit: JakartaGlobe

Source: Twitter

After playing his match at 10am, Chang had returned to his hotel to rest before his scheduled last-16 match against Yoni Rachmanto at 4pm. Unfortunately, a tournament representative later found him in the hotel’s rest area.

What is the cause of Chang Jung-Lin's death?

According to Taipei Times, preliminary reports suggest that Chang suffered a stroke following a cardiac arrest, and his death was confirmed by the World Pool-Billiards Association (WPA) at 9pm.

In a statement released on Monday, as covered by Jakarta Globe, the WPA honored Chang's memory, describing him as a hero to an entire generation of Taiwanese players.

The statement read:

"In addition to his achievements in competition, Chang was a humble leader, a source of inspiration for future players, and a genuine ambassador for the sport. While we have lost a legend, his legacy, sportsmanship, and impact on cue sports will remain unforgettable.''

Tributes from fellow players

Fedor Gorst, the Russian-American pool star, shared a heartfelt tribute to Chang on social media, calling him one of the greatest talents our sport has ever seen.

He also remarked:

"Pool is a beautiful game, but a challenging one. Beneath the focus and precision, many of us have learned to conceal our struggles. You will be greatly missed, Chang."

Chang's professional billiards career began in 2000, where he swiftly gained global recognition, securing runner-up positions at the WPA Junior World 9-Ball Championship in 2001 and 2003.

He made a remarkable debut at the World 9-Ball Championship in 2005, reaching the round of 16 in his first appearance. Among his greatest accomplishments were winning the WPA World 8-Ball Championship in 2012 and the WPA World Team Championship the next year.

The late Chang Jung-Lin. Image credit: @MatchroomPool

Source: Twitter

Along with these achievements, Chang earned a silver medal in the 9-ball event at the 2013 World Games and claimed victory at the Asian 10-Ball Championship in 2024.

Chang's impact on Taiwanese billiards is unforgettable, with many viewing him as a pioneer of the sport in Taiwan.

The Chinese Taipei Billiards Association honored his contributions, expressing their appreciation with the words, "Thank you for your years of dedication to billiards and for bringing pride to the country."

The death of John Simon Mariani

YEN.com.gh previously reported the tragic death of young golfer John Simon Mariani, who passed away in New Jersey on Monday.

John Mariani was on the 15th hole when an unexpected storm hit, raising concerns about the golf course's safety measures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh