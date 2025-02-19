Legacy Rise Sport's Abu Kamoko, aka Ambitious Tilapia, has flown out of the country to hone his boxing skills

The boxing sensation and son of Bukom Banku couldn't help but document his first moments as he arrived in London

He also had a lot to say about his mission abroad as he hailed his management led by Sharaf Mahama

Ghanaian boxer Abu Kamoko, popularly known as Ambitious Tilapia, was recently spotted in the UK.

Bukom Banku's son Ambitious Tilapia who is a product of Sharaf Mahama's boxing community is enjoying his first moments in the UK. Photo source: Ambitious Tilapia

The 2023 All-African Games silver medalist said he was in Camberwell to hone his craft and increase his stocks in the global boxing community.

Ambitious Tilapia has shared several videos so far since arriving abroad. His first, recorded at the Kotoka International Airport right before his departure, sought to inform fans of his travel plans.

As soon as he arrived, the beloved Bukom-based boxer opened up about the unfavourable weather conditions in the UK and how he is coping.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ambitious Tilapia was seen ordering a meal at McDonalds. In the process, the boxer nicknamed the Shatta Wale of Ghana boxing lauded Sharaf Mahama.

The president's son, Sharaf is the president and CEO of Legacy Rise Sport, which manages Ambitious Tilapia.

Last year, Sharaf, who is a devout enthusiast of the sport, organised an event spotlighting young talents demonstrating the depth of boxing's grassroots development.

At the event, Ambitious Tilapia delivered a stunning fifth-round knockout against Daniel Bawa.

Ghanains hail Bukom Tilapia

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ambitious Tilapia's milestone.

INCR£D!BL£ STANDARD ❤️ said:

Bro you will go far okay keep being humble ❤️🔥

mantseJoe wrote:

This is what I dont like about the current crop of boxers.too loud and dont want to learn from Azuma

panamera🥰 remarked:

I love the moral and how father bukom banku is pushing you high

niishikatse_90 added:

Proud of you and you humble yourself to Your father and he has guide you with the help of God 🔥🔥🔥

Mahama promises his son and Ghana Boxing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama had vowed to diversify Ghana's sporting focus, often dominated by football and ensure the boxing industry gets its due.

The president who attended his son's event reiterated his commitment to rekindle the golden era when Ghanaian fighters like Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey dominated the global stage.

Mahama, who has gained the loyalty of top boxers, including Bukom Banku, promised to push for the completion of key infrastructure projects at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

