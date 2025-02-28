Roselyn Ngissah has congratulated James Gardiner on being appointed as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority

On February 27, 2025, news broke that the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, had appointed the seasoned actor in the new role

Aside from Roselyn Ngissah, many of James Gardiner's colleagues and legions of his fans have congratulated him on the fresh appointment

Popular Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has publicly congratulated James Gardiner on his appointment as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA).

She shared her excitement on Instagram, calling the actor her brother and celebrating his new role. She wrote:

"Congratulations, my brother @jamesgardinergh, on your appointment by the President as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the NFA."

Ngissah’s message was one of many from industry colleagues and fans who have welcomed Gardiner’s appointment.

The news was announced on February 27, 2025. President John Dramani Mahama made the appointment among a slew of appointments as his new government took shape.

James Gardiner later confirmed the appointment, clarifying the details of his appointment and expressing his readiness to work with stakeholders to improve the film industry.

In his post, he wrote:

"I'm willing and ready to listen to concerns and how best we can work together to lift the industry right where it should be. Just for clarity, I'm serving as the deputy and not [the] main executive secretary," he said.

The National Film Authority regulates and develops Ghana’s film industry, overseeing production, distribution, and policies. James Gardiner’s appointment is expected to bring fresh ideas.

Ghanaians celebrate James Gardiner's new role

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jayjay_kofi said:

"Congratulations, Big Bro. This is huge and well deserved, @jamesgardinergh 😍😍😍🔥❤️❤️❤️🙌 you earned it, osheeey. I remember prophesying this after the elections on your snap 😍😍 Indeed what God cannot do does not exist."

mary_ofane commented:

"Where are the kumawood people 😂Mercy, Kwaku Manu and the rest I am still waiting to hear your appointment."

aphia08 said:

"Thank you, Mr President for appointing the young ones. The future looks bright."

nosisadoez commented:

"Congratulations, James. Wishing you all the best in your new role."

cuuks5 wrote:

"It’s obvious that NDC is taking all the good young men in Ghana."

sheeraluxe said:

"Well deserved👏😍 I am waiting for yours @roselyn_ngissah. y’all worked hard since 2016."

nellyopokuagyemang commented:

"@jamesgardinergh congratulations, sir. This proves that hard work, a good heart and a positive mindset pays off."

