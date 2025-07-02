Ric Flair has disclosed he is facing surgery and asked fans for prayers, sharing a concerning health update on social media

The WWE legend has experienced ongoing health battles, including past surgeries and life-threatening complications

Despite his struggles, Flair remains an iconic figure in wrestling history, holding 16 world championship titles

Wrestling icon Ric Flair has issued a worrying health update to his fans, asking for prayers as he prepares for surgery.

The WWE Hall of Famer has faced several health challenges over the years, including his recent diagnosis of skin cancer for the second time in just three years.

While Flair previously assured fans he was "on the mend," it now appears his health has taken another troubling turn.

On Monday, Flair took to social media platform X to share a brief but concerning message with his supporters, accompanied by images that sparked worry among his followers.

"Surgery Coming Up. Keep Me In Your Prayers. It’s All Fragile," Flair wrote alongside a selfie and a revealing photo of his abdomen, which appeared to show sutures from a previous surgery.

It remains unclear if his upcoming surgery is directly related to his ongoing battle with skin cancer, but the timing of the post has fueled concern.

Ric Flair's cancelled appearance and recent struggles

Earlier this month, Flair had posted an encouraging selfie with the caption, "On The Mend," suggesting improvements in his condition.

However, the WWE legend has since revealed he had to cancel a scheduled meet-and-greet event at a Mississippi wellness clinic due to health complications.

Flair, affectionately known as the "Nature Boy," is one of the most celebrated figures in professional wrestling, with his daughter, Charlotte Flair, also making a name for herself in the WWE.

Despite officially retiring after his emotional loss to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, Flair has made several rare appearances for the company in the years since.

History of Ric Flair's serious health issues

The 75-year-old has battled significant health problems in recent years. In 2017, he was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days after his intestine ruptured.

The health scare left him near death, suffering early-stage kidney failure and nearly experiencing congestive heart failure due to alcohol abuse.

Doctors reportedly gave him only a 20 percent chance of survival, but Flair defied the odds after undergoing surgery to remove the obstructed bowel.

Two years later, in 2019, Flair was rushed to the emergency room again following a "very serious" medical emergency, which ultimately required successful heart surgery.

Ric Flair’s wrestling legacy

Boasting an incredible 16 WWE world championship titles, Ric Flair remains one of wrestling’s most decorated icons.

He holds the distinction of being the only WWE Superstar inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

His wrestling journey began in Wisconsin in the late 1960s, where he participated in interscholastic wrestling, football, and track.

By 1972, Flair transitioned to theatrical wrestling, quickly rising to fame under his iconic "Nature Boy" persona. His career peaked during the 1980s and 1990s with standout performances in WCW and WWF (now WWE), headlining major events like WrestleMania VIII in 1992.

Despite age and health battles, Flair continued to entertain fans well into his 60s, even making an appearance at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

His enduring legacy in the ring and larger-than-life persona continue to make him one of the most respected figures in wrestling history.

