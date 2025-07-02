Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew has once again demonstrated his generosity by reaching out to the people of Liberia through his foundation

The Black Stars captain, who shares a meaningful bond with Liberia, continues to support its communities with thoughtful gestures

His act of goodwill mirrors that of his national teammate, Mohammed Kudus, who recently carried out a charitable outreach in Nima

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has once again touched hearts with a generous act of kindness, this time in Liberia.

The 33-year-old, known for his quiet but consistent philanthropic efforts, made a significant donation through his charity initiative, the Jordan Ayew Foundation, also called “Team Ayew Liberia.”

Jordan Ayew makes huge donation in Liberia

In a touching video shared by officialmeatpie18 and seen by YEN.com.gh, Jordan’s team was captured distributing essential supplies to those in need.

The donation included bags of rice, bottled water, mattresses, and various food items—all aimed at easing the burden on vulnerable families.

This isn't the first time the Leicester City forward has shown such compassion.

Watch the video:

Just a few months ago, during the holy month of Ramadan, he reached out to Muslim orphanages in Liberia with a similar donation.

The kind gesture was an effort that reflected both his faith and his belief in giving back during moments of spiritual reflection.

Why does Jordan Ayew make donations in Liberia?

Ayew’s commitment to supporting Liberia isn’t random.

His foundation actively operates in Ghana, Liberia, and other parts of Africa. But for him, the connection to Liberia is personal.

His mother, Maha, was born in the West African country to Alhaji Abdul Aziz Khaldi and his wife, as noted by Times In Ghana.

That family tie has strengthened Jordan’s emotional bond with Liberia, making his charitable work there deeply meaningful.

Beyond the family connection, Ayew has formed close relationships with many Liberians over the years, which has inspired him to continually give back to their communities.

Jordan talks about his future as he gears up to work with new coach

While his efforts off the pitch continue to shine, Ayew is also preparing for what lies ahead in his football career.

He’s currently in Ghana, staying fit as he gears up for the 2025/26 season.

His club, Leicester, recently parted ways with manager Ruud van Nistelrooy after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign, per Sky Sports.

It is the third time in his career that the 33-year-old has suffered the drop from the Premier League.

Speaking after the club’s relegation from the English top flight, Jordan shared his thoughts on what’s next.

“I haven’t had time to reflect. I need to go on holidays, sit down, and in the next couple of days, I need time to reflect on the whole season.

"I have one more year left on my contract, and I need to go on holiday and see what is going to happen,” he told Flashscore.

Kudus gives back to his childhood community, Nima

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Mohammed Kudus' impactful two-day outreach in Nima, Accra.

The West Ham United star began his initiative on Sunday, June 29, by donating 1,000 pairs of football boots and spearheading a community football tournament in the neighbourhood where he grew up.

He also made a heartfelt return to his roots at Nima 1 Basic School, his alma mater, where he presented a generous package of educational supplies, turning the visit into a deeply emotional homecoming.

