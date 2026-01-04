Fresh claims have surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the fatal road accident involving British boxing star Anthony Joshua in Nigeria

The son of the driver at the centre of the case has publicly defended his father, offering his account of what caused the tragic incident

The case has been adjourned to January 20 after the driver was charged with four counts, with bail set at 5 million Naira (GH¢36,506)

The son of Anthony Joshua’s driver has spoken publicly for the first time, offering an emotional defence of his father after a tragic road accident in Nigeria claimed two lives and left the boxing star injured.

The young man insists the crash was not the result of reckless behaviour but a heartbreaking mechanical failure that unfolded within seconds.

Joshua's driver's son reveals accident cause

Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, 19, says his family has been deeply shaken by the incident and strongly rejects claims that his father drove dangerously.

According to him, events spiralled beyond the driver’s control as the vehicle approached its destination.

"The family is very upset by what's happened and we are sorry for the deaths of the two people," he told the Daily Mail.

"My dad is not a fast driver; he was following the speed limit, and then the brakes failed. He said he was pushing the pedal, but nothing was happening.

"He tries to swerve and avoid the truck parked by the side of the road but hit it. He's been driving for Anthony for three years; he's a good driver."

Ifeoluwa explained that the journey had begun in Lagos after his father picked up Joshua and his team from the airport.

They were heading to Sagamu and were just minutes away from arriving when the accident happened.

Why Joshua swapped seats before crash

The teenager also addressed the much-discussed decision that saw Joshua move from the front seat shortly before the crash. He said the choice was a simple safety measure rather than anything unusual.

"I know that when the journey started in Lagos, Anthony was sitting in the front by the driver, but my dad asked him to sit behind because he was blocking his view.

"He was taking Anthony to see his family in Sagamu and had picked them up from the airport, and they were only a few minutes from arriving."

He ended his account by insisting his father was not to blame and pointed instead to the presence of a stationary truck on the road.

"It’s not his fault; if the truck wasn’t parked there illegally, this wouldn’t have happened."

The crash, which occurred on December 29, 2025, led to the deaths of Joshua’s close associates Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. Their passing sent shockwaves through the boxing world.

Joshua was treated in hospital and later discharged before returning to the United Kingdom, where the bodies of his friends have since been repatriated.

According to Reuters, the driver, identified as Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged with four offences, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without care and attention, and driving without a valid driver's licence. The case has been adjourned to January 20 for trial.

Eyewitness reveals what happened at crash site

