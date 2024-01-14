On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony came off

The event preceded the first match between host nation Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan

The video of the spectacular occasion, where Nigerian singer Yemi Alade captivated football lovers, has surfaced on the internet

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony happened at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Saturday, January 13.

Top-tier African performers such as Nigerian singer Yemi Alade thrilled football enthusiasts.

Video of AFCON 2023 opener emerges.

Source: Twitter

Singer Yemi Alade earlier described the opportunity as a "dream come true" in a tweet on X on Thursday, revealing that she has wanted to perform at football ceremonies since 2016.

"I cannot buttress the importance of prayer and speaking into existence your heart desires,'' she wrote.

Host nation Ivory Coast earned a winning start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

GTV SPORTS+ shared the video on its official X handle with portions of the caption saying, "Here's everything you missed on the opening day of the #AFCON2023.''

Watch the video of the opening ceremony below:

Mohammed Kudus delights fans

