Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams becomes the AFCON hero for South Africa, saving four penalties in a historic shootout win against Cape Verde

South Africa's goalkeeper has made history by becoming the only goalie worldwide to save as many penalties in a tournament

Williams' exceptional performance elevates expectations for the upcoming clash against Nigeria's Super Eagles

South Africa's goalkeeper Ronwen Williams emerged as the hero in their AFCON quarter-final clash against Cape Verde, securing victory in a penalty shootout after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in regulation time.

As confirmed by CAF, Williams' outstanding performance saw him make four crucial saves, becoming the first goalkeeper in AFCON history to achieve such a feat in a single shootout.

According to Ghanaian football journalist Gary Al-Smith, it has also been confirmed that this feat has not been achieved by any goalkeeper in the Euros, FIFA World Cup or Copa America tournament.

South Africa's goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, helped his country secure a semi-final slot for the first time in 15 years Photo credit: @Thando_Thabethe & @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

South Africa, 1996 AFCON champions, will now progress to their first AFCON semi-final since 2000, facing Nigeria's Super Eagles in Bouake on Wednesday.

The match against Cape Verde proved intense, with both teams unable to break the deadlock during regular play.

The game's fate ultimately rested on penalties, where Williams showcased his prowess by denying Cape Verde's attempts and contributing significantly to South Africa's 2-1 victory in the shootout.

This historic achievement by Williams adds a remarkable chapter to his career, emphasising his skill and composure in high-pressure situations. The 32-year-old goalkeeper, currently playing for Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa's Premier Soccer League (PSL), has been a consistent presence for the national team since making his debut in 2014.

GFA Apologises To Ghanaians For Black Stars' Early AFCON Exit

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formally apologised for the Black Stars' early exit from the 2023 AFCON, accepting responsibility and acknowledging the team's failure to meet national expectations.

Following the disappointing campaign, Coach Chris Hughton was dismissed, and a new head coach is being sought through a committee led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo.

The GFA expressed deep regret, promising a thorough review of various aspects and commitment to rebuilding and elevating the standard of Ghanaian football with the support of stakeholders.

Hughton Accepts Responsibility For Black Stars' Woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hughton accepted responsibility for Ghana's woes in the 2023 AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

Hughton had incurred the wrath of supporters both in person and online because of the team's performances.

Source: YEN.com.gh