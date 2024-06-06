Gideon Mensah, a Black Stars defender, has rallied support for the team ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

In a video, Gideon Mensah appealed to Ghanaian football fans to throng the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, to support the team

The Black Stars are currently in Bamako preparing to face Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 7pm

Ghana Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah has appealed to Ghanaians to support the team ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana will play Mali on Thursday evening at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako for matchday three of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Gideon Mensah (left) and Ghanaian fans. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The team trained yesterday, June 5, 2024, after arriving in Bamako on Tuesday evening for the crucial game.

Coach Otto Addo's men will immediately return to Ghana after the game with the Malian national team to prepare for the CAR on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Kumasi.

Ahead of the game, Gideon Mensah, who plays his club football for French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre, called on Ghanaian football fans to troop to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday to support them in their matchday four encounter with the CAR.

"We have a game against CAR at Kumasi and I want to appeal to Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to support us in Kumasi for qualify the team to the World Cup," he said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Below is Gideon Mensah's video posted on the official X handle of the team, @GhanaBlackstars.

Hope for favourable results

The Black Stars are hoping for favourable results away in Mali and a must-win on their home ground against the CAR to enhance their chances of qualifying for their fifth FIFA World Cup.

In the first two matches of the World Cup qualifiers, Coach Otto's boys recorded a 1-0 win against Madagascar and a 1-0 defeat against Comoros.

Ghana has dropped to fourth place on the log after the CAR defeated Chad yesterday to occupy third place.

Victories for the Black Stars against Mali in Bamako and the CAR in Kumasi will put them in a good position to qualify for the football mundial.

Ghana Blacks Stars land in Bamako for matchday three of the World Cup qualifiers

The Ghana Black Stars have arrived in Bamako for their game against Mali on matchday three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A contingent of 26 players plus officials departed Accra on Tuesday night, June 4, 2024, for their Group I encounter against the Malian national team.

The match will kick off at 7pm at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, the home ground of the Malians.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh