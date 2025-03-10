Some of the game's deadliest finishers lead the non-penalty goal tally in the 2024/25 European football season

These players demonstrate the prestige of non-penalty efforts, offering a purer measure of attacking excellence

The rich list is made up of forwards from the Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League

A select group of players have been making headlines in the 2024/25 season in the Top 5 Leagues for their ability to find the back of the net without relying on penalty efforts.

While penalty strikes are not to be discredited in football, scoring non-penalty goals often is often used to measure a striker's true competency and efficiency in front of goal.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his team first goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano on March 09, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Most non-penalty goals in 2024/25

With their exceptional goal-scoring abilities, these players are not only adding to their personal legacy but are also contributing significantly to their teams’ pursuit of silverware.

Non-penalty goals have long been a point of pride for top strikers, with many fans and analysts considering them a more reliable measure of a player's attacking quality. This is because, unlike penalties, non-penalty goals require a combination of skill, positioning, and instinct to finish chances from open play.

These three players, each renowned for their unique playing styles, have emerged as the leaders in this regard.

Raphinha: 24 non-penalty efforts

Raphinha made his big move to Barcelona in the summer of 2022, and has been in scintillating form this season following a difficult start, with 24 non-penalty goals to his name. His rise to prominence as one of the most clinical finishers in European football in 2024/25 is a testament to his relentless work ethic and technical ability in Hansi Flick's team.

While Raphinha was initially known more for his dribbling skills and creativity, this season, he has transformed into a lethal goal-scorer, but was not able to add to his tally after the Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match was postponed following the death of the former's team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia on Sunday.

Raphinha's pace, quick feet, and sharp footballing brain have allowed him to become a constant threat on the wing, racking up 25 goals across 40 games in all events so far. Whether it’s cutting inside on his favored left foot or finishing with composure after darting into the box, Raphinha has developed a reputation for making defenders and goalkeepers alike fear his presence.

The former Leeds United man's consistency in front of goal has been a crucial factor in Barcelona’s domestic campaign this year. His goals have often been the difference in tight matches, and his ability to contribute from a wide position has helped alleviate some of the attacking pressure from the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. With 24 non-penalty goals, Raphinha’s performances have given Barcelona fans reason to believe they have one of Europe’s most exciting wingers on their hands.

Kylian Mbappé: 24 non-penalty strikes

Kylian Mbappé is a player who needs no introduction. A generational talent, Mbappé has been one of the most consistent and explosive goal-scorers of the past few years. This season, the Frenchman has scored an impressive 24 non-penalty goals for Real Madrid, continuing to demonstrate why he’s one of the most dangerous forwards in world football.

Mbappé’s ability to score goals from almost any position on the pitch is unparalleled. His blistering pace, impeccable dribbling, and instinctive finishing make him a nightmare for defenders, and his non-penalty goal tally highlights his versatility as a forward as he makes a strong case for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

What sets Mbappé apart is not just his raw talent, but his capacity to deliver in big moments as seen from his recent UEFA Champions League memorable performance against Manchester City, netting a superb hat-trick against the English side.

Despite playing alongside other world-class players, Mbappé has proven himself as the heartbeat of Real Madrid's attack. His combination of blistering pace, superb technical ability, and an eye for goal makes him one of the best players in the world, and his impressive tally of 23 non-penalty goals further cements his status as an elite forward.

Mohamed Salah: 21 non-penalty goals

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian talisman for Liverpool, has long been one of the most prolific forwards in European football. This season, Salah, who has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in all competitions so far, has 21 non-penalty efforts in his amazing tally, continuing to prove that age is no barrier to maintaining elite-level performance. Salah’s consistency in scoring from open play has made him a central figure in Liverpool’s attack for several years now, and this season has been no different.

Salah’s non-penalty goals are a reflection of his unique combination of composure, technique, and intelligence on the pitch, however, the former AS Roma winger netted a brace of spot-kicks in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Southampton on Saturday. His ability to find space in the box and finish with either foot is a testament to his versatility. While many wingers rely heavily on their stronger foot, Salah’s ability to finish with both feet, combined with his signature curling efforts from the right wing, make him a constant threat to opposition defenses.

The Egypt international's contribution has been particularly crucial for Liverpool, as the team has experienced a transition in recent seasons with several key players either leaving or aging. Salah’s leadership on the pitch and his ability to score regularly has allowed Liverpool to remain competitive in the Premier League under Arne Slot, even as other clubs have strengthened their squads.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's 3rd goal during the Premier League match vs Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, Salah’s non-penalty goals often come in crucial moments, whether it’s breaking a deadlock or securing a late win. His professionalism and relentless pursuit of goals have kept him at the top of his game, having equaled Sergio Kun Aguero's Premier League haul of 184 goals.

Note that the stats in this article was last updated on March 10, 2025 at 00:30 AM GMT.

Mohamed Salah and Ramadan 2025

YEN.com.gh earlier looked at the long list of Muslim players in the Premier League to observe the holy month of Ramadan this year, including Liverpool star attraction Mohamed Salah, West Ham United and Ghana international Mohammed Kudus.

