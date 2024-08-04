Barcelona Introduce New Training Method Inspired by Leicester City's 2016 Triumph
- Hansi Flick has added cryotherapy to his team's training regimen to help players recover and perform better
- Cryotherapy uses very cold temperatures, like ice baths or cold pools, to reduce swelling and pain
- This injury prevention treatment involves using extreme cold to freeze and eliminate dead cells, while also strengthening and toning the tissue
Barcelona are poised to unveil a new training technology in hopes of reclaiming the La Liga and Champions League titles from Real Madrid next season.
The Catalan giants clinched La Liga in the 2022/23 campaign but failed to defend their title last season.
Their title defence began on a low note, as they lost the Super Cup to Real Madrid.
Barcelona’s hopes of silverware diminished further with a Copa del Rey exit in the quarterfinals, where they were defeated 4-2 by Athletic Club.
The major setback came in the Champions League, where they were ousted by PSG with a disappointing 4-1 defeat after reaching the quarterfinals., per the club's official website.
This added another trophyless chapter to their season.
Following a disappointing campaign, Barcelona parted ways with coach Xavi Hernández and recently appointed former Germany coach Hansi Flick as their new manager.
Barcelona to adopt Leicester-inspired technology
Although Flick has been at Barcelona for only a few months, he’s already making significant changes.
According to Diario AS, the ex-Bayern Munich tactician plans to incorporate cryotherapy into the team’s daily routine.
Cryotherapy, which uses extreme cold to reduce inflammation and accelerate muscle recovery, is designed to prevent injuries and speed up recovery times.
This method contributed to Leicester City's Premier League triumph in 2016, as reported by Tribuna.
Barcelona reportedly reach agreement for Dani Olmo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona have finalised an agreement to acquire long-term target and Euro 2024 champion Dani Olmo.
RB Leipzig, Olmo's current club, swiftly rejected Barcelona's initial offer due to its insufficient financial terms.
However, according to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Barca has finally made a breakthrough in their negotiations for Olmo.
Nico Williams advised against joining Barcelona
YEN.com.gh also reported that Nico Williams has been cautioned against joining the Catalan giants, despite the club's strong interest.
His current Athletic Club teammate, Oscar de Marcos, has advised the speedy winger to rethink the move to La Blaugrana.
Meanwhile, Williams is currently enjoying a holiday in Marbella with his best friend and Barcelona star, Lamine Yamal.
