Barcelona are poised to unveil a new training technology in hopes of reclaiming the La Liga and Champions League titles from Real Madrid next season.

The Catalan giants clinched La Liga in the 2022/23 campaign but failed to defend their title last season.

Their title defence began on a low note, as they lost the Super Cup to Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s hopes of silverware diminished further with a Copa del Rey exit in the quarterfinals, where they were defeated 4-2 by Athletic Club.

The major setback came in the Champions League, where they were ousted by PSG with a disappointing 4-1 defeat after reaching the quarterfinals., per the club's official website.

This added another trophyless chapter to their season.

Following a disappointing campaign, Barcelona parted ways with coach Xavi Hernández and recently appointed former Germany coach Hansi Flick as their new manager.

Barcelona to adopt Leicester-inspired technology

Although Flick has been at Barcelona for only a few months, he’s already making significant changes.

According to Diario AS, the ex-Bayern Munich tactician plans to incorporate cryotherapy into the team’s daily routine.

Cryotherapy, which uses extreme cold to reduce inflammation and accelerate muscle recovery, is designed to prevent injuries and speed up recovery times.

This method contributed to Leicester City's Premier League triumph in 2016, as reported by Tribuna.

