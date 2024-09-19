The amount of money La Lia giants Barcelona paid to sign Ghanaian youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has come to light

Issah is one of the highly-rated youngsters from Ghana, and his move to Spain is a testament to his prospects

The 18-year-old is the second Ghanaian to join the Catalan giants this summer after David Oduro

Dreams FC winger Abdul Aziz Issah became the new Ghanaian whizz kid to join Spanish powerhouse Barcelona directly from the Ghana Premier League.

This move marks a significant career advancement for the talented winger, transitioning from Ghana's top division to the Catalan giants and reinforcing his reputation as one of West Africa's most promising young talents.

Issah's transfer establishes him as just the second Ghanaian youngster, following David Oduro, to move directly from the Ghana Premier League to the renowned La Liga club.

The 18-year-old earned this opportunity through his remarkable performance at Dreams FC, where he was instrumental over two seasons.

According to 3news, Issah played a pivotal role in helping the Still Believe Lads win the Ghanaian FA Cup and achieve an unexpected semifinal run during their first CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

How much Barcelona paid for Aziz

As reported by Ghanaweb, the promising attacker has joined the Spanish club on a long-term loan agreement, which includes an option for a permanent transfer.

While details about the transfer remain scarce, journalist Saddick Adam has stated that Barcelona are prepared to pay €1 million for the Black Satellites playmaker if he secures a permanent move.

“Barcelona offered €400,000, but the transfer ended up costing them €1 million,” Adams said via Modern Ghana.

Oduro, Aziz Issah trains with Barcelona first team

Just days after his arrival, Issah received a call-up from manager Hansi Flick to join the senior team for training alongside fellow countryman Oduro, allowing them both to experience first-team action.

While the young Ghanaian duo have not yet made his debut for Barca Athletic, the club's technical team is keeping a close eye on their progress.

Aziz Issah likens himself to Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Aziz Issah has compared his playing style to that of Lamine Yamal.

Issah highlighted the similarities between their styles, with Yamal already making a mark by registering four assists and a goal in four La Liga matches this season, after being pivotal in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

