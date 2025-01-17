KNUST are champions in football at the Ghana University Sports Associations Games in Cape Coast

The Kumasi-based University defeated hosts the University of Ghana at the final of the competition to defend their title

The University of Cape Coast dominated the medal table on the final day of the competition in Cape Coast

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have successfully defended their title in football at the Ghana University Sports Association Games.

KNUST defeated hosts Cape Coast University in a thrilling final at the Cape Coast Stadium to win the title.

After a pulsating 1-1 draw in full-time, the game had to be decided on penalties with the Kumasi-based University winning 6-5 on penalties.

The University of Cape Coast opened the scoring early in the game from the spot despite being a man down.

KNUST took control of the game with the numerical advantage to level the scores to force the game to penalties.

Meanwhile, in the women's football category, the University of Development Studies dominated the University of Education- Winneba, beating them 5-1 to win the competition.

Students react after KNUST win

Some students at the GUSA games took to social media to congratulate KNUST for winning the competition for the second year running.

@i_am_ramses_ posted:

Myself together with my executives were present at the climax of the 24th GUSA Games to support our gallant athletes as they take on UCC in the finals. After an eventful match team KNUST emerged victors!

@aryzona25 wrote:

Team KNUST are back-to-back champions of GUSA GAMES men's Soccer as they defeated Team UCC on penalties to be Champions in the backyard of UCC. Congrats Team KNUST.

@ayeduase_fab1 added:

GUSA Games – Men's Football Final. KNUST defends their GUSA title after coming back from a goal down to win against hosts, UCC in a penalty shootout. Congratulations to team Knust

@asaksportsGH tweeted:

KNUST successfully defends their GUSA title after edging out hosts UCC in a penalty shootout.

@AugustineQuan_1 wrote:

KNUST defends their Gold Medal in Soccer (Men) after beating host, UCC 5-4 on penalties after playing 1-1 in extra time. 14 Gold Medals

UCC lead medal table

Meanwhile, in a yet-to-be-updated medal table, the hosts, the University of Cape Coast, sit on top with 48 medals, 18 of which are gold, with 14 silver and 16 bronze.

The University of Ghana follows in second place 39 while KNUST had 35 medals.

The University of Education- Winneba and the University of Development Studies completed the top five.

The climax of the games on Friday produced thrilling results in various competitions including Basketball and handball.

