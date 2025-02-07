Denis Odoi had a rollercoaster night, scoring a crucial goal and celebrating with a backflip in Royal Antwerp’s clash against Anderlecht

However, the Ghanaian defender received a second yellow card before halftime, leaving his team with 10 men.

Despite Antwerp’s late goal, Anderlecht equalized and advanced to the final with a 3-2 aggregate win

Forgotten Ghanaian defender Denis Odoi had an eventful night in Royal Antwerp’s dramatic 2-2 draw against RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian Cup semi-final.

The experienced full-back featured in a pivotal second-leg clash against the Belgian giants in their semi-final showdown on Thursday night.

Denis Odoi does the backflip celebration after scoring for Royal Antwerp. Photos: Johan Eyckens/Bruno Fahy.

Source: Getty Images

Dennis Odoi scores and celebrates in style

Antwerp entered the second leg trailing 1-0 from the first match and needed a strong response.

Their determination paid off in the 26th minute when Odoi, assisted by Tjarron Chery, found the back of the net with a crucial equaliser.

In a video shared on social media, the 36-year-old marked the moment with a spectacular backflip, igniting celebrations.

Dennis Odoi receives his marching orders

However, Antwerp's lead was short-lived as Yari Verschaeren equalised for Anderlecht just six minutes later.

The situation worsened for the hosts when Black Stars right back Odoi received a second yellow card before halftime, leaving his team with 10 men for the remainder of the match, per Flashscore.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Antwerp fought bravely and regained the lead in the 86th minute through Gyrano Kerk.

But their hopes of forcing extra time were dashed when Anderlecht struck late to level the score at 2-2.

With a 3-2 aggregate victory, Anderlecht secured their place in the Belgian Cup final, ending Antwerp’s campaign in heartbreaking fashion.

