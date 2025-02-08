Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams delivered a stellar performance as Athletic Bilbao secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Girona in La Liga on Saturday.

The Black Stars attacker played the full 90 minutes at San Mamés Barria, showcasing his influence by providing a crucial assist in the resounding win.

Athletic Bilbao opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when Spanish international Oihan Sancet converted a penalty.

Just three minutes later, Sancet doubled the lead, giving the home side a comfortable advantage heading into halftime.

The Basque side continued to dictate the game, with Sancet completing his hat-trick in the 79th minute after latching onto Williams’ precise pass.

Williams has been a key figure for Athletic Bilbao this season, delivering four goals and six assists in 21 La Liga appearances.

Across all competitions, the 30-year-old has amassed eight goals and seven assists in 32 matches.

His latest contribution further cements his status as a vital player for the club as they continue their push for European qualification.

Source: YEN.com.gh