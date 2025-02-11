GFA President Kurt Okraku has come under intense scrutiny for his loud silence on the death of Nana Pooley

While fans have accused Kurt Okraku of shirking responsibility, a top member of the GFA has finally explained his silence

Meanwhile, a prominent politician has called for the arrest of the GFA president over the tragic demise of Pooley

The sudden death of Nana Pooley, a popular figure in Ghanaian football, has left the football community in mourning.

However, Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku has come under heavy criticism for his absence during this time of grief.

His failure to address the tragedy publicly has led to speculation about his priorities, with some accusing him of neglecting his responsibilities.

GFA President: Accusations of neglect and personal ambitions

Amid the outpouring of grief and shock, Okraku's loud silence has sparked anger, with many questioning his leadership.

Some critics have suggested that the GFA president is more focused on personal ambitions, specifically his reported bid to secure a place on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee, rather than showing support for the football community in its time of loss.

Kurt Okraku's silence on Pooley's death explained

In response to the growing backlash, Nana Oduro Sarfo, a member of the GFA Executive Council, has attempted to clarify the situation.

According to Sarfo Oduro, Okraku's absence is not a reflection of neglect but rather due to health reasons, as noted by 3news.

The GFA president, he explained, is currently unwell and out of the country, which has prevented him from making public statements or attending events in Ghana.

During a recent meeting between the GFA and Asante Kotoko's leadership, Sarfo Oduro shared the details with the club's IMC Chairman, Nana Apinkra, explaining why Okraku has not commented on Pooley's tragic passing.

“Since the incident occurred, he has not spoken publicly. The reason is that Kurt is not feeling well and is currently not in the country.

"If he was well, he would have been the first to visit Kotoko’s camp. Once he recovers and returns safely, he will be here,” Sarfo Oduro stated.

Fans disagree with Oduro Sarfo's explanation

Despite the explanation from Oduro Sarfo, many fans have expressed their displeasure online, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

The football community remains unconvinced by the claim that Okraku's absence is due to health issues, with some users alleging that the president is abroad campaigning for his CAF seat rather than focusing on his duties in Ghana.

@KofiPrince100 tweeted:

"He’s in abroad campaigning for CAF."

@Boakye_Danquah_ questioned:

"Ah chale, is Kurt untouchable?"

@Nanajosh_ expressed disbelief, asking:

"Should a call from FIFA come, will he say he is sick?"

Finally, @Kingmanah2 summed up the frustration by stating:

"Oboooowa."

While some are sympathetic to Okraku’s reported health concerns, many fans are disillusioned with the GFA president's handling of the situation.

The debate continues, and the football community is divided over the president's leadership during this difficult time.

Only time will tell how the GFA president responds once he returns to Ghana and recovers from his illness.

Top politician calls for Kurt Okraku's arrest

YEN.com.gh also reported that a prominent .

He believes Okraku should face legal consequences following the tragic death of Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley.

