Cristiano Ronaldo was left seething in frustration as Al-Nassr stumbled to a shock defeat against Al Ettifaq

Aside from the defeat, Ronaldo made the headlines for the wrong reasons with his angry reaction after Jhon Duran's red card

With little time to dwell on the disappointing defeat, Al-Nassr will turn their attention to back-to-back games in three days

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his frustration as Al-Nassr suffered a crushing 3-2 defeat to Al Ettifaq on Friday night, ending their seven-match unbeaten streak in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese superstar, who has been in imperious goal-scoring form since the start of the year, found himself on the losing side in a chaotic encounter that saw teammate Jhon Duran controversially sent off in stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo angrily protested after Jhon Duran was given his marching orders for bizarre reasons. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty and @UTDTrey/X.

Source: Getty Images

How the match unfolded

Al-Nassr began the second half on the front foot, taking the lead through Ayman Yahya in the 47th minute, a goal that looked set to put them on course for another crucial victory.

However, the advantage was short-lived, as former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum struck just before the hour mark to restore parity for Al Ettifaq.

The home side responded swiftly, regaining the lead in the 65th minute when Saudi defender Mohammed Al Fatil found the net. But as the clock ticked down, the match took an unexpected turn.

Al Fatil, who had earlier put Al-Nassr ahead, inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute, handing Ettifaq a lifeline.

As the hosts scrambled to regain control, Wijnaldum struck again in the 89th minute, completing a stunning comeback for the visitors.

Jhon Duran's controversial red card

Frustration soon boiled over when Al-Nassr’s Jhon Duran got involved in an altercation with an opponent.

The Colombian forward playfully tapped the head of an Al Ettifaq player, who made the most of the contact by dramatically collapsing to the ground.

The referee wasted no time issuing a straight red card in the 92nd minute, which sparked outrage among the Al-Nassr players.

Ronaldo fumes after Duran's red card

Ronaldo, Duran, and their teammates pleaded their case, but their protests were ignored.

In a fit of anger, the 40-year-old captain reacted by blasting the ball away in frustration, a move that typically warrants a booking.

However, on this occasion, the referee opted against penalizing him.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's title hopes fading away

The result dealt a significant blow to Al-Nassr’s ambitions of challenging for the Saudi Pro League title, Goal reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo laments about Jhon Duran's controversial red card. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

With their third defeat of the campaign, Stefano Pioli’s men now find themselves outside the top three, trailing Al Qadisiyah by three points and defending champions Al-Hilal by four.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad remain in firm control of the league, sitting comfortably at the summit with 52 points.

What’s next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

With little time to dwell on their disappointment, Al-Nassr must quickly regroup as they prepare for a packed schedule.

According to Sofascore, they will travel to Mecca on February 25 for a clash against bottom-placed Al Wehda, before facing Al Orubah on February 28.

With their title aspirations hanging by a thread, Ronaldo and his teammates will be desperate to bounce back and reignite their campaign.

Chairman Wontumi vows to bring Ronaldo and co. to Kotoko

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi made a bold declaration, stating his intent to bring Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Vinicius Jr. to the Ghana Premier League.

While the idea appears improbable, Wontumi remains steadfast in his belief that he can turn it into reality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh