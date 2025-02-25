Galatasaray have announced their decision to initiate criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho

The Turkish side accuse the Fenerbahce head coach of racism following their Turkish Super Lig game on Monday

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager is under fire for comparing Galatasaray bench to ''monkeys''

In a statement released on social media after a goalless draw between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray in a Turkish league match, the latter club condemned Fenerbahçe's manager, Jose Mourinho, for making derogatory and inhumane remarks aimed at the Turkish people.

The statement, which was posted on X, escalated the feud between the two fierce rivals, calling for criminal charges and formal complaints to be filed against the Portuguese manager.

Here, we break down the key points of this developing situation following the Galatasaray 0 Fenerbahce 0 game on Monday, with Mourinho who recently met Ghana's Freda Ayisi, dominating the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Alleged racist remarks by Mourinho: What was said?

Mourinho's rhetoric after the game has raised significant concerns after he likened the Galatasaray technical bench to monkeys while complaining about the quality of officiating in his post-match presser, saying:

''I have to also thank the referee, with the Turkish referee, after the big dive in the first minute, and the bench, jumping like monkeys on the top of the kid, the Turkish referee would have a yellow card after the first minute and after 5 minutes, I would have to change him. So thankfully it was perfect''

The statement from Galatasaray accuses Mourinho of targeting the Turkish people with derogatory remarks, labelling them as immoral and even inhumane. The club’s claims appear to focus not just on isolated comments but on a pattern of behavior that has intensified over time since Mourinho's appointment as Fenerbahçe's manager.

Given Mourinho’s reputation for provocative and fiery language, it is likely that his remarks are a result of heightened tensions during his tenure. However, the nature of the statements has clearly crossed a line in Galatasaray’s eyes, leading them to pursue legal and sporting action against the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager.

Criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho

The club's statement implies that these comments are not only a breach of moral conduct but could potentially have wider implications for the football community, including stirring racial tensions.

''Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Türkiye, Fenerbahçe manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people. Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric. We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA. Furthermore, we shall diligently observe the stance adopted by Fenerbahçe—an institution professing to uphold “exemplary moral values”—in response to the reprehensible conduct exhibited by their manager.'' Galatasaray wrote on X.

UEFA and FIFA

Galatasaray's decision to take this matter to a legal level by filing criminal proceedings against Mourinho signals the gravity of their concerns. By taking the case to UEFA and FIFA, the Turkish powerhouse is sending a clear message that they believe these remarks could breach the ethical and moral standards upheld by the governing bodies of football.

Both UEFA and FIFA are known for their commitment to anti-racism campaigns and ethical behavior, and Galatasaray is calling for them to take swift action to address the issue.

