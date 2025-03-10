The children of Pooley have sorrowfully responded to allegations made by Asempa FM journalist EK Wallace

The funeral of the late Kotoko supporter happened at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko have banned Asempa FM and all their channels from covering the Reds' activities

The children of the late Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley, a devoted Asante Kotoko supporter who was tragically stabbed to death during the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko on February 2, have reacted with deep emotion to comments made by Asempa FM sports journalist Prof. EK Wallace.

Wallace’s remarks, which suggested that Pooley was killed at a wee-smoking ghetto in Nsoatre rather than at the stadium, have sparked anger among Pooley’s family and the broader football community including Asante Kotoko who have boycotted and banned the media firm from covering its activities.

The children of the late Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley during his funeral rites at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on March 6, 2025. Image credit: Oyeyepa FM and @CMaame73670

Wallace's claims and reactions

During a broadcast on Asempa FM, Wallace claimed that Pooley, who Otumfour Osei Tutu II want the Reds to win the current league to honor him, was not killed at the Nana Koramansah Park, where the GPL match took place, but rather in a different location before being transported to the stadium. This assertion directly contradicts reports from Asante Kotoko and eyewitness accounts, which confirm that the tragic incident happened at the stadium.

Meanwhile the Ghana Police Service is still investigating the pathetic incident, with a key suspect, named as Daniel Febiri alias Brimah, yet to be apprehended.

Pooley’s children, devastated by their father’s untimely death, have expressed their pain and frustration over Wallace’s comments. They believe such statements disrespect the memory of their father and misrepresent the tragic reality of what transpired on that fateful day.

According to Asante Kotoko's communication member, Adu Acheampong, who spoke on Kumasi-based Silver FM, Pooley's children have heard the allegations against their father by Wallace and are really worried.

''What melted my heart the most during the funeral was when the children of Pooley came asking one of the elders that they have heard one journalist who claims their father (Pooley) was killed at a wee-smoking ghetto in Nsoatre. They were really sad and were asking questions because they know their father was not a wee smoker or a drunkard. This caused me great pain. I was speechless. They children are very sad to hear all these lies against their late father.'' Adu Acheampong said.

Asante Kotoko refutes Wallace’s statement

Asante Kotoko have been quick to refute Wallace’s claims, standing firmly by their position that Pooley was indeed stabbed at the stadium. The club has called for responsible journalism, emphasizing that spreading misinformation only exacerbates the pain of the deceased’s family and fans while announcing a ban against the Accra-based media house.

The club also reiterated the need for thorough investigations into the murder, urging authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice. Kotoko’s management has been vocal in demanding that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and law enforcement agencies ensure that such violent incidents do not occur again in Ghanaian football, with the GFA directing a minute's silence to be observed across all league centers during Matchweek 23 of the GPL in honour of the late fan.

Pooley's funeral at Heroes Park

Pooley’s funeral, held on Thursday, March 6, at Heroes Park at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, saw a massive turnout from fans, family members, and football stakeholders such as the Kurt Okraku-led GFA . Many Kotoko supporters paid their last respects, mourning the loss of one of their most passionate followers. The atmosphere was filled with sorrow and calls for justice, with many expressing concern over the increasing violence in Ghanaian football.

Football enthusiasts and social commentators have also criticized Wallace’s comments, calling them insensitive and harmful, especially when he provided no facts. They argue that journalists have a responsibility to report facts accurately and sensitively, particularly when dealing with matters as serious as murder.

A picture frame of the late Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley during a Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko match. Image credit: Oyerepa FM

Group donates 100 tubers of yam

YEN.com.gh earlier a famous Asante Kotoko Circle group based in Techiman who donated 100 pieces of yam to assist the funeral of the late Francis Yaw Frimpong.

The generous gesture was applauded by many as the football community paid its last respect to Pooley.

