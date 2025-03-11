FIFA U20 World Cup winner Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has shared his journey from the Ghana Premier League to Europe

The former Black Stars midfielder played for local side Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko before joining Udinese

Agyemang Badu returned to Ghana in 2022 after over a decade in Europe to sign for Great Olympics at the twilight of his career

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has disclosed his first salary playing football in Ghana before leaving for Europe.

Agyemang Badu started his career in Ghana with former Premier League side Berekum Chelsea before sealing a move to Asante Kotoko.

However, his time at the Kumasi-based club was brief as he earned a move to Udinese few months later.

Agyemang Badu discloses receiving meagre pay as salaray during Ghana Premier League spell. Photo: Twitter/ @SportyFM_ @442GH.

Source: Twitter

In an interview with Sporty FM, Agyemang Badu disclosed that he received a meagre GHC30 as his salary every month.

"At Berekum Chelsea, my salary was GHC30, at that time it was 300 cedis. Berekum Chelsea that was my salary and at Kotoko I was receiving 400 cedis," he said.

"So Imagine moving from there and you move to Europe, so if they say they are giving you 2000 Euros, 3000 Euros or 5000 Euros. You will take it. It was quite good. From U20, you first time in Europe, whichever money they gave you, that was not the option. The option was to work hard and get an improved offer," he added as he reflected on his Udinese move.

The ex-Kotoko star spent most of his career in Italy, playing for Udinese and later Hellas Verona.

Agyemang Badu on World Cup qualifiers

With the World Cup qualifiers set to resume in March, the 2014 squad member believes the team has what it takes to reach the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada despite recent slump.

Agyemang Badu named in starting line up at AFCON 2015. Photo: Carl De Souza.

Source: Getty Images

The West African powerhouse failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing bottom of their group in the qualifiers.

Agyemang Badu insists the Black Stars must beat Chad and Madagascar if they want to qualify for the global showpiece.

He said on Sporty FM:

"Operation six points. Chad and Madagascar must go down. If we can’t beat them, then we’ve no business going to the World Cup.

"One thing I like about Otto Addo is his frankness. He never shies away from owning up to his mistakes.

"We are living on past glories, and I hope we restrategize. I hope 2025 is a good year for Ghana because the supporters are tired."

The four-time African champions failed to progress beyond the group stage of the last three international tournaments, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: YEN.com.gh