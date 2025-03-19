Barcelona defender picks his Ballon d’Or favourite between Raphinha and Yamal

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí was asked to choose between teammates Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d’Or

Barcelona’s young defensive talent, Pau Cubarsí, continues to impress with his maturity both on and off the pitch.

In a recent interview, he faced a familiar question for Barça players—choosing a teammate for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

With Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and even Pedri in contention, Cubarsí was asked to make his pick.

Despite his close friendship with Yamal, having grown up together in Barcelona’s academy, the young centre-back remained objective in his choice.

Cubarsí’s Ballon d’Or selection

When asked who deserves the award based on performances this season, Cubarsí didn’t hesitate. He named Raphinha as the most deserving candidate.

“Right now, because of how the season is going, I would give it to Raphinha,” he told SPORT.

When asked if Yamal might be disappointed by his answer, Cubarsí confidently responded:'

“Lamine would also say Raphinha.”

Leadership in the dressing room

Beyond individual recognition, Cubarsí also highlighted Raphinha’s growing influence within the team. When discussing leaders in the squad, he once again pointed to the Brazilian, calling him a key figure in the dressing room.

He also mentioned Ronald Araújo, acknowledging the Uruguayan’s strong leadership presence.

Cubarsí’s honest and measured perspective reflects the intelligence that has made him one of Barcelona’s most exciting defensive prospects.

While the Ballon d’Or debate will continue, his assessment reinforces Raphinha’s growing importance to the team this season.

Cubarsí on the potential partnership with Real Madrid star

Meanwhile, Cubarsí believes he and Real Madrid’s Raúl Asencio could form a strong center-back pairing.

Speaking to the media during the international break ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands, he shared his thoughts on Asencio. Praising his rival, Cubarsí said via Yahoo Sports:

“Asencio is a great guy, he’s having a fantastic season, and I think we could make a solid duo.”

Cubarsí has had more experience with the Spanish national team, but Asencio’s impressive performances in recent months have earned him a well-deserved call-up.

Despite being fierce rivals at the club level, the two young defenders have the potential to form a partnership reminiscent of Ramos and Piqué, providing stability to Spain’s defense for years to come.

